1 dead, 7 injured after two-vehicle crash in Germantown

One person is dead and at least six others are injured after a two-vehicle crash near Kingsview Park in Germantown, Maryland, Tuesday morning.

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One person is dead and seven childen between the ages of 12 and 15 were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened Tuesday just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Clopper Road and Great Seneca Highway in Germantown, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Officers arrived and found eight people hurt. One was a man in a blue vehicle and the people in a white vehicle were children, who Montomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff described as, “None of them was old enough to be driving that vehicle. None of them was old enough to have a driver’s license.”

Passengers were trapped inside both cars, one of which flipped and caught fire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the children in the white vehicle had critical injuries, Goff said.

Dozens of first responders on the scene managed to get everyone out of the cars.

Goff said that a witness had gone to the police station and reported seeing the white vehicle “driving erratically before the collision.

Below is where the crash happened.

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