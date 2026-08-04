BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Cubs-Dodgers, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services It goes without saying that savvy bettors are always hunting for market inefficiencies and maximum expected value. Baseball fans looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs can leverage the current BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of this National League showdown.

Depending on your market, new BetMGM users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a special promo to bet $10 and get a $150 bonus if their wager wins. For new customers in all other eligible U.S. states, the sportsbook offers a massive $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing you to fire away on this Dodgers-Cubs clash at Wrigley Field with a built-in safety net.

BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Capitalize on Up to $1,500 for Dodgers vs Cubs

We put a lot of stock in finding the right price, but securing a top-tier sign-up bonus is just as critical for your long-term bankroll. New users looking to back either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Chicago Cubs can capitalize on specific BetMGM offers tailored to their location. If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a high-upside “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To find value here, register your new account, deposit funds, and place a $10 qualifying wager on this National League clash. If that ticket cashes, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard payout.

For new customers located in all other participating U.S. states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, WV, and NY), BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion allows you to place your initial wager on any market for the Dodgers-Cubs game knowing your initial stake is covered. If your first bet falls short, BetMGM refunds your original stake in the form of bonus bets up to $1,500, giving you a second chance to spot a market inefficiency and get back into the baseball action.

Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-44) hit the road to take on the Chicago Cubs (64-49) at the historic Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. Set for August 5, 2026, at 12:05 AM UTC (broadcast live on TBS, MARQ, and SportsNet LA), this matchup features two playoff-contending clubs with plenty of late-season standings implications on the line.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers Chicago Cubs Moneyline -222 +180 Total Over 9 (-115) Under 9 (-105) Runline -1.5 (-139) +1.5 (+115)

Odds as of August 4, 2026, at 14:50 UTC from MGM.

When we analyze the consensus odds, the Los Angeles Dodgers are priced as heavy road favorites, and for good reason. They boast a dominant 64-42 record as the betting favorite this season and have excelled away from home with a highly profitable 36-21 road mark. However, we’ve seen time and time again that blindly laying -222 on a road favorite is a quick way to drain your bankroll. The real value in this matchup lies with the Chicago Cubs as a home underdog. The Cubs are a resilient squad when lightly regarded by the sportsbooks, holding an incredibly profitable 21-17 outright record when playing as the underdog. Furthermore, Chicago has defended its home turf effectively, carrying a 32-24 record at Wrigley Field.

Digging into the offensive metrics, it does stand to reason why the Dodgers are favored: Los Angeles is batting .262 as a team with a solid .772 OPS, while Chicago holds a .248 team batting average and a .753 OPS. But here is the statistical anomaly we love to exploit—despite the Dodgers’ edge in batting efficiency, these two lineups are virtually identical in actual run production. The Cubs have actually outscored the Dodgers on the year, tallying 580 total runs compared to Los Angeles’s 577.

Official Prediction: Getting a team with superior run production at a +180 longshot price at home is a prime value play. Take the Chicago Cubs Moneyline (+180).

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting started with BetMGM and claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion and lock in your wagers before the opening pitch: