Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Trading Bonus for MLB, NFL Predictions (Aug. 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services For sports fans looking to establish a trading portfolio, Polymarket promo code WTOP provides a $20 sign-up bonus. Start the registration process by clicking here.

By applying this code during registration, new users can get a $20 bonus after trading at least $10. This welcome offer delivers additional capital that can be deployed across various markets, allowing users to take positions on the MLB slate or any upcoming baseball games this week. The NFL preseason continues with two games on Thursday night and more throughout the weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with Polymarket.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Prediction Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Prediction Bonus With $10 Trade Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 20, 2026

The mechanics of this promotion are straightforward and exclusively available to new Polymarket customers. To qualify, individuals must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible state. After entering the promo code and completing at least $10 in qualifying trades, the $20 bonus is credited according to the offer terms.

This additional capital provides a practical advantage for evaluating the Tuesday MLB schedule. Whether evaluating the underlying metrics of the Atlanta Braves taking on the Chicago White Sox, the Seattle Mariners facing the Milwaukee Brewers, or the New York Yankees clashing with the Baltimore Orioles, this bonus allows users to maximize their market predictions throughout the week.

MLB Prediction Preview

Matchup Probability WAS @ TEX WAS 39% / TEX 62% NYY @ BAL NYY 51% / BAL 50%

Similarly, the New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles holding distinct run-prevention advantages. While Baltimore’s Jackson Holliday has recently found his rhythm from the leadoff spot and replay controversies have dominated the series narrative, New York’s pitching staff holds a stellar 3.24 overall ERA. This heavily outperforms Baltimore’s 4.23 team ERA. This stark discrepancy makes the Yankees the more stable position against the Orioles.

Beyond the diamond, it is worth noting that prediction markets are expanding rapidly as the fall approaches. New users can also leverage their welcome bonus to explore NFL preseason markets, taking positions as teams finalize their 53-man rosters and prepare for week one.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Establishing your account and claiming the bonus is a streamlined process. To ensure the additional capital is successfully credited to your portfolio, follow these specific steps:

Create an Account: Open the platform and register by entering standard personal information, including your full name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide the requested proof of identification to secure the account and satisfy regulatory requirements. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up sequence, input the promo code WTOP. Trade $10: Complete at least $10 in qualifying trades to meet the promotion requirement.

Once the qualifying trades are completed, the $20 bonus will be credited according to the promotion terms and made available for use on the Tuesday MLB slate or any other active prediction markets.