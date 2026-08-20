Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 DFS Bonus for 49ers vs. Chargers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the upcoming clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers, new users can secure $200 in no sweat entries and a free pick using Betr promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.

The promotion includes two $100 no sweat entries plus a free pick. Whether you want to build DFS lineups for the 49ers-Chargers matchup or use the offer on other NFL games, this new-user promotion gives you multiple chances to play without risking your initial entries. This is an opportunity for new DFS players to make picks on the NFL, MLB and more.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Delivers Two $100 No Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two $100 No Sweat Entries + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Last Verified On August 20, 2026

New Betr customers looking to enter DFS markets for the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers matchup can take advantage of this three-part welcome offer. After creating a new account with the promo code WTOP, eligible users receive two $100 No Sweat Entries and a free pick.

The No Sweat Entries can help offset losses on eligible entries, subject to Betr’s terms and conditions, while the free pick provides an additional way to participate. This promotion is reserved for first-time users who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state at the time of sign-up.

49ers vs. Chargers DFS Preview

While exact daily fantasy projections often shift leading up to the game, you can begin evaluating quarterback play to prepare for when the final passing markets go live. This is an opportunity for first-time players to start with two $100 no sweat entries. Not to mention, players can apply a free pick to this NFL preseason slate or any MLB game throughout the weekend.

We recommend checking out the different DFS projections available for these NFL preseason games, you can cross-reference their current output with the platform’s totals to determine whether selecting the over or under is the optimal play for your DFS lineups.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this welcome offer ahead of the 49ers vs. Chargers matchup requires a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus funds:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating a new account and verifying your identity with standard personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address. During this registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. Once your account is successfully registered, the platform will automatically trigger your initial $10 bonus. Make an Initial Deposit: Head to the cashier section and fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum potential value of the welcome offer, you will need to deposit at least $400. Claim Your 50% Match: Once your first transaction is complete, Betr activates the 50% deposit match. You do not need to deposit the full $400 when signing up; you will receive 50% of whatever amount you choose to deposit initially in bonus funds.

Once your deposit processes and the matching funds hit your account, you will be fully equipped to start finalizing your DFS picks for the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, or any other NFL action this week.