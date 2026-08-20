Gusty thunderstorms could kick off Thursday afternoon in DC region

Showers and thunderstorms packing strong winds could blow through parts of the D.C. region Thursday afternoon and evening.
A cloudy, sticky Thursday could set the stage for another round of summertime storms.
“We do have a risk for severe weather and also flooding,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said.
Urban areas are especially at risk of flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The highest risk is near and northeast of Baltimore, Maryland.
The main threat from the potential storms is damaging winds, but there’s a slim chance for some hail or a weak tornado to develop.
Thursday’s severe storms are expected to be most impactful along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor, Whelan said.
“Severe weather risks taper off after 8 p.m. with patchy fog developing,” Whelan said.
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Before the storms arrive, Thursday will be hot and humid in the D.C. region with highs near 90.
“Temperatures will fall into the 70s once those storms come through, and we’ll see cooler temperatures overnight in the 60s,” Whelan said.
Friday will be overcast, mostly dry and cooler than Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Forecast
THURSDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy; PM rain, storms likely
Highs: 85-90
Winds: Southwest to North 5-10 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT
Rain, storms ending
Patchy Fog
Lows: 62-68
Winds: North 5 mph
FRIDAY
Mostly to partly cloudy; isolated shower
Highs: 78-83
Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph
SATURDAY
Cloudy, humid; tracking rain, storms
Highs: 79-83
Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Highs: 82-86
Winds: SW to West 5-10 mph
Current conditions
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