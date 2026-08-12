12-year-old arrested, charged with fatally shooting 13-year-old in DC

The 12-year-old boy was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with voluntary manslaughter while armed.

A 12-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old that happened in July in D.C.’s Kingman Park neighborhood.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with voluntary manslaughter while armed.

The charge stems from the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Ahmad Mims on July 11.

That Saturday night, just before 8:30 p.m., police said officers responding to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street in Northeast found Mims on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the shooting happened inside a home in the block.

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