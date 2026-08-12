Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 12-year-old arrested, charged with…

12-year-old arrested, charged with fatally shooting 13-year-old in DC

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

August 20, 2026, 4:19 PM

A 12-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old that happened in July in D.C.’s Kingman Park neighborhood.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with voluntary manslaughter while armed.

The charge stems from the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Ahmad Mims on July 11.

Related stories

That Saturday night, just before 8:30 p.m., police said officers responding to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street in Northeast found Mims on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the shooting happened inside a home in the block.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up