DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason, More Sports

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As bettors, we are always looking for a clear edge, and new users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to claim an incredible, guaranteed welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game. Sign up here and place your first $5 wager to collect a $150 bonus.

This welcome bonus perfectly aligns with tonight’s baseball schedule, allowing us to place a qualifying wager on compelling matchups like the Yankees vs. Orioles, Nationals vs. Rangers, or Angels vs. Astros. Taking advantage of this offer gives new DraftKings players an immediate opportunity to maximize their bankroll and start chasing those bigger payouts with absolute confidence.

Newest DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Sports Bettors

Before we start handicapping tonight’s card and placing wagers on these matchups, let’s review the essential details of this welcome bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified August 20, 2026

Secure a $150 Bonus From a $5 Wager

There is nothing better than a nice pay day, especially when the sportsbook is handing you guaranteed capital to work with. New DraftKings customers have a massive opportunity to boost their bankrolls while betting on today’s MLB slate.

Here is the best part: the outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter. Whether your team wins by ten runs or blows a lead in the ninth inning, the bonus is guaranteed.

DraftKings will issue your $150 reward in the form of $25 bonus bets, structured to keep you in the action for weeks. I love this setup because it gives us plenty of flexibility. You can use these $25 tokens to move beyond simple straight bets—try keying a heavy favorite in a parlay or taking a shot on a high-paying same-game exotic bet.

Take Your Bonus to Other Sports

While we love grinding out the daily MLB matchups, you aren’t restricted to baseball. Once those bonus bets hit your account, you can use them across different markets. If you want to look ahead to the gridiron, you can use your bonus on the NFL preseason. Prefer the links? Put a wager down on an outright winner or a head-to-head matchup on the PGA Tour.

Ways to Use Your MLB Bonus

We’re in this together, so let’s look at the morning line. Whether you want to back an underdog moneyline or root for a high-scoring over, the MLB slate has some fantastic options to target. Here are the consensus odds for my favorite upcoming games:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles YAN -121 / ORI +109 7.5 (O -114 / U -107) Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers NAT +147 / RAN -163 7.5 (O -110 / U -110) Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros ANG +161 / AST -179 8.5 (O -105 / U -115)

The Yankees vs. Orioles game is easily the marquee matchup of the night, featuring two powerhouse lineups. The Yankees enter as slight road favorites laying the juice at -121. The Orioles present a formidable challenge and hold real value as home underdogs (+109). Baltimore’s lineup is headlined by Pete Alonso, who boasts 29 home runs and 82 RBIs alongside an .857 OPS, as well as Gunnar Henderson’s 20 home runs.

Looking at the AL West, the Astros are heavily favored (-179) as they host the Angels. Houston’s offense has been virtually unstoppable thanks to Yordan Alvarez, who is dominating pitching staffs with a .317 batting average, a massive 36 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a 1.040 OPS. For the Angels, veteran Mike Trout remains a bright spot with 20 home runs, 45 RBIs, and an .819 OPS.

How to Unlock the Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive welcome bonus is a seamless process. The best part? Absolutely no DraftKings promo code is necessary to be entered. Just follow my simple steps to secure your offer before the first pitch:

Register a New Account: Creating your new account here. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address. Fund Your Account: Once your account is fully registered, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. You can back the Yankees, the Nationals, or the Angels—the choice is yours. Receive Your Guaranteed Bonus: The moment you place that qualifying bet, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with your first $50 in bonus bets (two $25 tokens). You’ll receive the remaining $100 split evenly across Day 7 and Day 14, regardless of how your initial wager settles.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.