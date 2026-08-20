Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $25 Prediction Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Kalshi promo code WTOP, sports fans can unlock $25 in prediction bonuses by making $25 in trades this week. Click here to get in on the action.

The promotional bonus can be used directly for upcoming matchups, including the Seattle Mariners visiting the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Houston Astros, as well as any other MLB game this week. We also recommend checking out the different options availabe on Kalshi for the NFL.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offers $25 in Prediction Bonuses

Before George Kirby takes the mound for the Mariners or Grayson Rodriguez pitches for the Angels in their upcoming matchups, ensure you claim your bonus using the offer details below.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $25 bonus after spending $25 in trades Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 20, 2026

New Kalshi customers who want to get in on the action can claim a $25 bonus after spending $25 in trades on the platform. To qualify for this introductory offer, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once the required $25 in trades is completed, the $25 bonus will be officially unlocked.

Once your account is funded, you can immediately start predicting outcomes for the upcoming baseball matchups. Whether you want to make trades on the Houston Astros, who are starting probable pitcher Peter Lambert, against the Los Angeles Angels, or you prefer predicting the outcome of an NFL preseason matchup.

Best Ways to Make MLB Predictions

Matchup Moneyline Market NYY @ BAL NYY: 50% / BAL: 50% LAA @ HOU LAA: 37% / HOU: 63%

In the Astros and Angels game, Houston holds the offensive advantage with a .242 batting average and .728 OPS against Los Angeles’ .235 average and .682 OPS. However, the Angels actually hold a slight edge on the mound, posting a 4.36 team ERA compared to the Astros’ 4.55 ERA. These statistical differences highlight exactly where the tangible value might lie when trading on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

How to Sign Up With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to register, apply promo code WTOP, and unlock your bonus funds so you can start trading on the upcoming games across the MLB and the NFL preseason:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you input the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, spend a total of $25 on trades on the platform. Whether you are trading on the August 20 MLB matchups, the August 21 slate, or NFL preseason exhibition games, you do not need to make a single trade worth $25. Any combination of trades that reaches a total of $25 will successfully unlock your $25 bonus.

Once your cumulative trades hit the $25 threshold, Kalshi will credit the $25 bonus to your account.