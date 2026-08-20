Drought conditions improve across Potomac watershed after weeks of rain

It's promising news after concerns earlier this summer as the region came into the season following two years of drought.

The rain the D.C. region has experienced recently is helping improve drought conditions across the Potomac watershed, with recent precipitation reducing the region’s rainfall shortfall and improving areas that were classified in severe drought just a week ago.

It’s promising news after concerns earlier this summer as the region came into the season following two years of drought, according to Renee Bourassa with the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin.

“We were a little anxious, I’ll be honest, going into this season coming off of two years of drought,” she said.

The group’s latest report shows that a week ago, 12% of the Potomac watershed was in a severe drought. Now, none of it is, and river flows are running above average for this time of year. Bourassa said the Potomac is a “flashy river,” meaning water levels can rise or fall quickly depending on weather conditions, so conditions can still change quickly.

“Our rain deficit has decreased by a couple inches just since last week. That’s also looking good, as well as river flows are pretty good for this time of year. They’re actually above average,” Bourassa said.

The improving conditions are also helping the region’s drinking water outlook. Bourassa said water supplies are where they need to be to meet the D.C. area’s needs, while reservoir levels have remained full throughout the year.

“The reservoir levels have been full throughout the year. We have not drawn down as far as water for water supply in the reservoirs, which is great news for us,” she said.

Even so, the region remains under a drought watch. More than 8 inches of rainfall is still needed to get back to average for the past year, and much of the watershed remains in moderate drought. Bourassa said more steady rain is needed to help recharge groundwater, and residents should continue using water wisely.

“Be careful of how much water you use. It’s really important to protect our water resources and the Potomac River, which is our source of water in the region,” she said.

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