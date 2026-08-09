Pirates play the Mets in series rubber match

New York Mets (51-67, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-61, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday,…

New York Mets (51-67, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-61, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (3-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -139, Mets +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has a 58-61 record overall and a 30-29 record in home games. The Pirates have gone 45-25 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 26-33 in road games and 51-67 overall. The Mets are 11-20 in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gonzales has a .309 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 20 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Brandon Lowe is 11 for 41 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Carson Benge has 15 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs while hitting .270 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 10 for 40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: day-to-day (hip), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

Mets: Carson Benge: day-to-day (wrist), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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