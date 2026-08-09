McCarthy leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (46-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (58-59, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Colorado Rockies (46-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (58-59, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (3-10, 6.94 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -163, Rockies +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals after Jake McCarthy’s four-hit game on Saturday.

St. Louis is 58-59 overall and 29-33 at home. The Cardinals have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

Colorado is 46-71 overall and 19-39 in road games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 28 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 11 for 42 with six doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

McCarthy has 24 doubles, seven triples and 13 home runs for the Rockies. Kyle Karros is 12 for 36 with two doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 4-6, .282 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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