Diamondbacks and Dodgers meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-47, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-56, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-47, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-56, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (11-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (10-4, 2.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -200, Diamondbacks +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona has a 34-25 record in home games and a 62-56 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 44-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 70-47 record overall and a 37-24 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 43-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 15 doubles, six triples and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Nolan Arenado is 9 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 50 extra base hits (22 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 10 for 35 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .263 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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