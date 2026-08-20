Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in MLB Bonus Picks (August 20)

Utilizing the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP is the perfect way to start making MLB predictions. I always look for flexible offers, and this one delivers: new customers who sign up here and spend $10 will get $50 in Bonus Picks.
We aren’t locked into a single matchup. We can use these bonus picks across the entire slate of MLB games happening this week, whether you’re backing the Houston Astros or looking for a lucrative upset with the Washington Nationals. It’s a fantastic way to get a little extra skin in the game and chase those bigger payouts.
Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP for MLB Prediction Markets
|Onyx Odds Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks
|Date Last Verified
|August 20, 2026
Taking advantage of this offer is a no-brainer if you want to test the waters with some new betting strategies or simply build up a solid base for the season. As new Onyx Odds customers, the deal is incredibly straightforward: just spend $10, and you instantly get $50 in Bonus Picks to play with.
You’ve got a lot of freedom here, but keep in mind a few standard house rules. You must be at least 18 to play and physically present in a state where the platform is live. Luckily, Onyx Odds is available in most states, so getting in on the action is a breeze for most of us baseball fans across the country.
MLB Favorites and Underdogs on Thursday
With our $50 in Bonus Picks ready to roll, we have a wealth of options on the board. Let’s look at the full-game moneylines for today’s MLB matchups. I always start by scanning the board to see where the real value lies between the heavy chalk favorites and the live underdogs.
|Matchup
|Favorite (ML)
|Underdog (ML)
|New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles
|Yankees (-123)
|Orioles (+110)
|Washington Nationals @ Texas Rangers
|Rangers (-163)
|Nationals (+146)
|Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros
|Astros (-181)
|Angels (+162)
If you’re deploying that initial $10 entry, the matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros is a textbook spot to decide your strategy. If we lay the juice and back the heavily favored Astros (-181), a $10 spend yields a modest profit of $5.52. But if you’re like me and love chasing a nice payday, taking a shot on the underdog Angels (+162) turns that same $10 into $16.20 in pure profit if they manage to pull off the upset.
Another board catching my eye features the Washington Nationals visiting the Texas Rangers. A $10 entry on the favored Rangers (-163) nets us a $6.13 profit. However, if you think the Nationals have a real chance as +146 underdogs, that $10 spend would profit you an exciting $14.60.
Matchup Trends and Breakdown
When handicapping these lines, we need to look past the morning line and dig into actual team performance. The Astros are sitting with a winning 64-63 record, comfortably making them the clear favorites against a struggling Angels squad sitting at 50-77. Sometimes, taking the reliable favorite is the smartest way to build your confidence and your balance.
However, let’s look at that Rangers (62-65) vs. Nationals (61-67) matchup. Texas is favored at home, but my breakdown shows Washington might hold some serious hidden value. Even as underdogs, the Nationals are swinging the bats slightly better, boasting a .251 overall team batting average compared to the Rangers’ .242. That statistical edge at the plate is exactly the kind of angle I look for when I want to back a live dog to disrupt the home team’s momentum.
How to Register Using the Onyx Odds Promo Code
Claiming this welcome bonus is a quick, seamless process. To make sure you don’t miss out on those $50 in Bonus Picks, follow my step-by-step guide to getting your account set up and ready to go:
- Register Your Account: Create your account here. You will need to enter standard personal info (like your name, address, and date of birth) and provide proof of identification to verify you’re eligible to play.
- Enter the Promo Code: This is the critical step—make sure to enter the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP when prompted during registration.
- Make Your Entry: Deposit your funds and spend your first $10 on the platform.
- Unlock Your Bonus: The moment that $10 spend is complete, you’ll automatically unlock your $50 in Bonus Picks. From there, we can start putting together some winning tickets on any MLB game this week.