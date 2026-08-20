Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in MLB Bonus Picks (August 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilizing the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP is the perfect way to start making MLB predictions. I always look for flexible offers, and this one delivers: new customers who sign up here and spend $10 will get $50 in Bonus Picks.

We aren’t locked into a single matchup. We can use these bonus picks across the entire slate of MLB games happening this week, whether you’re backing the Houston Astros or looking for a lucrative upset with the Washington Nationals. It’s a fantastic way to get a little extra skin in the game and chase those bigger payouts.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP for MLB Prediction Markets

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Date Last Verified August 20, 2026

Taking advantage of this offer is a no-brainer if you want to test the waters with some new betting strategies or simply build up a solid base for the season. As new Onyx Odds customers, the deal is incredibly straightforward: just spend $10, and you instantly get $50 in Bonus Picks to play with.

You’ve got a lot of freedom here, but keep in mind a few standard house rules. You must be at least 18 to play and physically present in a state where the platform is live. Luckily, Onyx Odds is available in most states, so getting in on the action is a breeze for most of us baseball fans across the country.

MLB Favorites and Underdogs on Thursday

With our $50 in Bonus Picks ready to roll, we have a wealth of options on the board. Let’s look at the full-game moneylines for today’s MLB matchups. I always start by scanning the board to see where the real value lies between the heavy chalk favorites and the live underdogs.

Matchup Favorite (ML) Underdog (ML) New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles Yankees (-123) Orioles (+110) Washington Nationals @ Texas Rangers Rangers (-163) Nationals (+146) Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros Astros (-181) Angels (+162)

If you’re deploying that initial $10 entry, the matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros is a textbook spot to decide your strategy. If we lay the juice and back the heavily favored Astros (-181), a $10 spend yields a modest profit of $5.52. But if you’re like me and love chasing a nice payday, taking a shot on the underdog Angels (+162) turns that same $10 into $16.20 in pure profit if they manage to pull off the upset.

Another board catching my eye features the Washington Nationals visiting the Texas Rangers. A $10 entry on the favored Rangers (-163) nets us a $6.13 profit. However, if you think the Nationals have a real chance as +146 underdogs, that $10 spend would profit you an exciting $14.60.

Matchup Trends and Breakdown

When handicapping these lines, we need to look past the morning line and dig into actual team performance. The Astros are sitting with a winning 64-63 record, comfortably making them the clear favorites against a struggling Angels squad sitting at 50-77. Sometimes, taking the reliable favorite is the smartest way to build your confidence and your balance.

However, let’s look at that Rangers (62-65) vs. Nationals (61-67) matchup. Texas is favored at home, but my breakdown shows Washington might hold some serious hidden value. Even as underdogs, the Nationals are swinging the bats slightly better, boasting a .251 overall team batting average compared to the Rangers’ .242. That statistical edge at the plate is exactly the kind of angle I look for when I want to back a live dog to disrupt the home team’s momentum.

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Claiming this welcome bonus is a quick, seamless process. To make sure you don’t miss out on those $50 in Bonus Picks, follow my step-by-step guide to getting your account set up and ready to go: