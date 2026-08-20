Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Collect $1,000 MLB Bonus Over 10 Days

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a late-season baseball clash to get the blood pumping. f you are looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, we need to talk about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN. Sign up here to start collecting $1,000 in bonus bets.

his isn’t just a one-and-done offer; it’s a bet match structured over 10 days, giving you up to $100 in FanCash daily. Let’s break down exactly how you can use this promo to build your bankroll.

Info for the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Before we start handicapping the morning line, it is crucial to understand the rules of the game. Using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is one of my favorite strategies for getting more mileage out of my daily wagers.

Here is a quick overview of how the offer works and the key terms you need to know:

Claim the Offer: You must use the specific Fanatics Sportsbook promo code ( WTOPFAN ) to unlock the $1,000 bonus.

You must use the specific Fanatics Sportsbook promo code ( ) to unlock the $1,000 bonus. Bonus Structure: The $1,000 maximum bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 maximum bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Age and Location: You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics legally operates (valid in all legal Fanatics states excluding New York).

You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics legally operates (valid in all legal Fanatics states excluding New York). Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to trigger the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to trigger the promotion. Opt-In and Betting Process: After opting in, you have to actively apply the promotion to a wager right in your bet slip once per day, for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, you have to actively apply the promotion to a wager right in your bet slip once per day, for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Choose wisely—only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Choose wisely—only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Playthrough: The FanCash you earn is non-withdrawable and subject to a standard 1x playthrough requirement before you can cash it out.

The FanCash you earn is non-withdrawable and subject to a standard 1x playthrough requirement before you can cash it out. Winnings Calculation: If you hit a winning bet using bonus funds, your payout is calculated based only on the cash portion of your wager. The FanCash stake itself is excluded from your total winnings.

Bet on the Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

Bet Type Los Angeles Angels Houston Astros Spread +1.5 (-136) -1.5 (+113) Moneyline +162 -181 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115)

While current betting trends regarding their records as underdogs or favorites aren’t fully baked into the consensus right now, a look at the offensive stats tells us exactly where the production lives. For the Houston Astros, the engine is Yordan Alvarez. He’s swinging a heavy bat with a .317 average and 88 RBIs, heavily supported by the veteran savvy of Jose Altuve (.284 average, 37 RBIs).

On the flip side, the Los Angeles Angels are leaning hard on Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto. Schanuel is hitting a respectable .278 with 48 RBIs, while Neto is the main run producer for the Halos, boasting 54 RBIs.

If I’m placing these bets, I’m keeping these sluggers in mind. You might want to use your Fanatics matched wager to back the Astros on the run line for a plus-money payout, or perhaps you prefer to key in on the Over/Under if you think these bats are going to stay hot. Whatever your angle, having up to $100 matched in FanCash gives you the confidence to trust your read on the game.

Steps for Using the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Ready to get off the sidelines and into the action? Activating your welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. Just follow my step-by-step playbook to ensure you secure your chance at up to $1,000 in bonus bets:

Enter the Promo Code: During your initial sign-up here, you must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to trigger the welcome bonus. Do not skip this step! Create an Account: Register by providing your standard personal information (name, address, date of birth, and email) so the sportsbook can verify your identity and confirm you are 21 or older. Make a Deposit: Once verified, you need to deposit at least $10 using one of their secure banking methods. This officially activates the offer. Place Your Bets: To get the absolute most out of this, place a daily qualifying wager of at least $10 (and up to $100) on eligible markets over your first 10 days. Fanatics will match your wager with FanCash up to $100 every single day.

Stick to the strategy, manage your bankroll smartly, and let’s enjoy a great night of baseball.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.