Mets visit the Pirates on 3-game road win streak

New York Mets (50-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-60, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday,…

New York Mets (50-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-60, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zach Thornton (2-2, 2.88 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (6-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -142, Mets +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 57-60 overall and 29-28 in home games. The Pirates rank seventh in the NL with 143 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

New York is 50-66 overall and 25-32 in road games. The Mets have gone 35-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 26 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs while hitting .266 for the Pirates. Brandon Lowe is 12 for 41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Carson Benge has 15 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 11 for 42 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .209 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mets: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

Mets: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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