Betts leads Dodgers against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-55, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-55, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (8-9, 5.04 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -175, Diamondbacks +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Mookie Betts’ four-hit game on Wednesday.

Arizona has a 33-24 record at home and a 61-55 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 20-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 36-23 on the road and 69-46 overall. The Dodgers have a 30-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte ranks second on the Diamondbacks with 44 extra base hits (22 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs). James McCann is 14 for 29 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .310 batting average, and has 27 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 51 walks and 54 RBIs. Shohei Ohtani is 16 for 40 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 2-8, .282 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (wrist), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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