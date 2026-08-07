What’s changing in DC-area school districts this fall?

From bell-to-bell cellphone bans and AI-powered security cameras to new grading rules and bus-tracking apps, students across the D.C. region will return to classrooms with plenty of changes waiting for them.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

From bell-to-bell cellphone bans and AI-powered security cameras to new grading rules and bus-tracking apps, students across the D.C. region will return to classrooms with plenty of changes waiting for them.

Here’s what families need to know as the 2026-27 school year gets underway.

DC

DC Public Schools

Number of schools: 117

Total enrollment: 51,528 last year

First Day: Aug. 24

What to know:

Dr. Kim Jackson is entering her first school year as the interim chancellor, following the departure of Lewis Ferebee.

Four “modernized” campuses — J.O. Wilson Elementary School, Tubman Elementary School, Malcolm X Elementary School, and Thomas Elementary School — are opening.

Nine schools will be operating in temporary swing space locations during modernization work.

MacArthur High students will return to a renovated campus, and the school has a new name, John R. Thompson Jr. High, honoring the longtime Georgetown men’s basketball coach.

D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education is working to update high school graduation requirements.

Maryland

Frederick County Public Schools

Number of schools: 71 schools and programs

School system has updated its cellphone policy. The division is considering it a “bell-to-bell” policy. Cellphones and other personal devices have to be put away for the duration of the school day.

Two new buildings are opening: Linganore Creek Elementary and Yellow Springs Elementary.

New Judy Center at Thurmont Primary, one of seven new Judy Centers across the state. Judy Centers are grant-funded early learning facilities embedded in Maryland elementary schools.

Staff will be using a new Student Information System. The district said no major changes in parent or student experience are expected, but routine tasks “may take longer to complete as staff adjust to a new system.” Schoology will still be the primary access hub for student courses, assignments and grades.

Total enrollment: 47,884First Day: Aug. 24What to know:

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Number of schools: About 200 schools and centers

Total enrollment: 126,006 last year

First Day: Aug. 25

What to know:

Encouraging more families to sign up for the transportation app that launched last year.

The school day has been extended five minutes to account for the possibility of modifications due to winter weather.

Dr. Shawn Joseph has been appointed the permanent superintendent.

A nonprofit’s daily arts-based after-school program is coming to William Beanes Elementary.

Montgomery County Public Schools

Number of schools: 211

Total enrollment: 151,983 last year

First Day: Aug. 25 (Monday, Aug. 24, is a transition day)

What to know:

Start of a new cellphone policy, which requires phones to be put away all day from the start bell until dismissal for all grade levels. Use isn’t allowed in between classes or during lunch.

An update to the MCPS Student Code of Conduct will include changes to guidance on progressive discipline.

Launching a phased boundary study for elementary and middle schools. The first phase will begin this year. The school board will vote on the superintendent’s recommendations for school consolidations and closures at the end of the school year.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Number of schools: 126

Total enrollment: 84,346, according to U.S. News and World Report

First Day: Aug. 24

What to know:

A new policy makes helping a child “work toward toileting independence” a teacher responsibility.

Launching a pilot program featuring a new schedule in three middle schools.

Opening two new schools, New Village Academy Public Charter School and Carver Early Education Center, and moving Marley Glen Special School into a space at Severn Run High.

Howard County Public Schools

Number of schools: 78 schools

Total enrollment: 57,031

First Day: Aug. 24

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools

Number of schools: 42

Total enrollment: 27,557 last year

First Day: Aug. 31

What to know:

The district is opening the Grace Hopper Center, welcoming kids previously attending the Arlington Career Center and Langston High, and Arlington Community High School, which is moving to Amazon’s HQ2.

Implementing a phased approach to the school system’s device program. Younger students will be transitioned to shared classroom devices while there’s still 1:1 access for older kids.

New bus tracking system, starting with a pilot at certain schools before it expands to cover the entire division.

Sports offerings now include boys’ varsity volleyball and girls’ flag football.

City of Alexandria Public Schools

Number of schools: 18

Total enrollment: 15,900 last year

First Day: Aug. 24

What to know:

New boundaries, impacting about 1,400 currently enrolled students, will be in effect.

The division has updated its walk zones.

The school board is searching for a new superintendent.

Melanie Kay-Wyatt is retiring, effective Oct. 1.

Fairfax County Public Schools

Number of schools: 200

Total enrollment: 177,249 last year

First Day: Aug. 24

What to know:

Skyview High will open in Herndon for its first academic year. It will include ninth and 10th graders, who will have a traditional core curriculum with pathways in Aerospace Science, Machine Learning and Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Every student will get an ID card as part of work to modernize transportation and improve safety. Bus riders will be expected to tap the card when they board and exit the bus.

Parents will be able to track students using a new bus app.

New middle school math textbooks for Math 6 through Algebra 2.

Launch of a new elementary school after-school robotics club pilot program. Students will compete against other schools in robotics competitions.

Pre-K and kindergarten kids won’t be allowed to use district issued tablets or laptops.

Continuing to work toward an AI policy, but elementary schoolers can’t use AI.

Loudoun County Public Schools

Number of schools: 100

Total enrollment: 77,601 last year

First Day: Aug. 17

What to know:

Updates to the division’s dress code, though the changes stopped short of banning pajamas.

Superintendent Aaron Spence recently had his contract extended.

The school board is appealing a proposed transmission line project through part of the county to the Virginia Supreme Court.

Prince William County Public Schools

Number of schools: 100 schools and programs

Total enrollment: 89,731 enrolled last year

First Day: Aug. 24

What to know:

New updated grading policy aimed at improving consistency. The change includes clearer expectations for homework and late work and the addition of minus grades for the 6-12 grading scale.

New school, Woodbridge Elementary, opening.

Occoquan Elementary is starting the year in its new school building.

Stafford County Public Schools

Number of schools: 35

Total enrollment: 32,000 last year

First Day: Aug. 12 (Aug. 11 is a transition day)

What to know:

Debuting SchooLinks, a platform aimed at helping prepare students for life after graduation, starting in elementary school. Kids can message their school counselor directly through the platform.

Expanding Let’s Talk, a website chatbot that offers 24-hour access to information. It includes a direct messaging option.

Three new schools opening — Hartwood High, Falls Run Elementary and Crow’s Nest Elementary.

New mental health support page opens automatically when kids open an internet browser on a division-issued device.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

Number of schools: 6

Total enrollment: 3,610 last year

First Day: Aug. 12 (Aug. 11 is a transition day.)

Spotsylvania Public Schools

Number of schools: 31

Total enrollment: 23,883 last year

First Day: Aug. 11

Culpeper County Public Schools

Number of Schools: 11

Total enrollment: 8,350 last year

First Day: Aug. 5

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