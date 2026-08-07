Miles leads Minnesota against Las Vegas after 23-point outing

Las Vegas Aces (22-9, 13-4 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (25-7, 15-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (22-9, 13-4 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (25-7, 15-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Olivia Miles scored 23 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 89-82 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lynx are 15-2 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 35.2 boards. Natasha Howard paces the Lynx with 7.7 rebounds.

The Aces are 13-4 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Minnesota makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Las Vegas has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Aces defeated the Lynx 100-97 in their last meeting on June 14. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 24 points, and Miles led the Lynx with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Lynx. Miles is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 26.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and two blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 9-1, averaging 97.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.7 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 95.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Chloe Bibby: day to day (personal), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee).

Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: day to day (concussion).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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