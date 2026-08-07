How AI is being used at NFL stadiums this year

Pervista AI, based in Prince George's County, Maryland, is providing enhanced security at Northwest Stadium in Landover and at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Pervista AI CEO Vennard Wright demonstrates technology that will be used to provide security at NFL stadiums.(WTOP/John Domen) Pervista AI CEO Vennard Wright demonstrates technology that will be used to provide security at NFL stadiums.(WTOP/John Domen) The NFL has found a new use for artificial intelligence, but it won’t change the product on the field — and fans may not even notice it.

PerVista AI, based in Prince George’s County, is providing enhanced security at Northwest Stadium in Landover and at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons.

The focus is less on what’s happening inside the stadium — that’s what metal detectors and magnetometers are for. PerVista is focused on potential threats outside the stadium.

“The goal there is to make sure we’re protecting tailgating experiences, making sure that the parking lots are clear and making sure that fan experiences are safe against the threat of firearms,” PerVista AI CEO Vennard Wright said.

“If someone pulls out a gun, we do have a data set of firearms and we’re making a match frame by frame against that data set,” he said.

“But we don’t rely on artificial intelligence alone. We have a 24/7 operations center where, whenever a threat is detected, it goes into our operations center and a human actually verifies whether it is a firearm or not.”

Wright said the goal is to enhance safety where thousands of fans might be gathered and their guard might be down, whether it’s because they’re socializing and tailgating with friends or because they’re walking to the stadium gates. Similar technology is used at Bowie State University, and in smaller venues, such as churches and local governments.

As threats evolve, PerVista’s goal is to be on the lookout, without it feeling like you’re being closely watched.

“The goal really is to make sure that we are protecting people without them feeling like their information is being at risk of privacy violations,” Wright said. “Something to emphasize is that we’re not looking for people; we’re looking for weapons. So we’re not retaining any of the images unless there is an actual incident.”

Which means, if everyone is having fun and there’s no problem, there’s also no recording.

“The only time those are activated is when there is the assumption that there is a crime underway,” Wright said. “Same thing with our technology. If nothing is happening, our technology does nothing. The only time it kicks into play is when a gun is detected, and that’s when the workflow kicks off.”

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