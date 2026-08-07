Rockies face the Cardinals looking to end road losing streak

Colorado Rockies (45-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (57-58, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Colorado Rockies (45-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (57-58, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (4-5, 5.75 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -163, Rockies +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will look to end their four-game road losing streak in a matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 57-58 record overall and a 28-32 record in home games. The Cardinals are 40-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado has an 18-38 record on the road and a 45-70 record overall. The Rockies have a 29-55 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 22 home runs while slugging .491. Nathan Church is 10 for 33 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 33 home runs while slugging .547. Willi Castro is 10 for 37 with four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies: 3-7, .259 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Walker: day-to-day (knee), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.