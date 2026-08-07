Back-to-school checklist aims to make first day easier for DC families

The countdown to the first day of school comes with a long to-do list, so D.C. schools are trying to make the transition easier with a new back‑to‑school checklist.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

The countdown to the first day of school comes with a long to-do list, so D.C. schools are trying to make the transition easier with a new back‑to‑school checklist.

Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn said the guide is meant to help parents organize and do what needs to be done before students head back to class.

“It includes information about enrollment,” Kihn said. “It includes information about how to make doctor’s appointments, making sure your immunizations are in order.”

Close to 100,000 students attend D.C.’s public schools and public charter schools.

D.C. Public Schools’ 2026‑2027 immunization policy requires students from pre‑k3 to 11th grade to be up to date on their shots by December 7, 2026.

“It’s really important to make that doctor’s appointment now and get it taken care of, so you have nothing to worry about as the school year goes on,” Kihn said.

The guide also includes information about transportation, including the Kids Ride Free Program, which allows D.C. students to take Metrorail and Metrobus to school and on field trips for free.

“The Kids Ride Free cards that parents have from last year will still work at the beginning of this year, so they’re good through the end of September,” Kihn said. “If you want a new card, they need to ask at their school, and the schools have them all ready for them.”

The guide is available at backtoschool.dc.gov. Printed copies are available at D.C. public libraries and recreation centers.

“We’ve got them in English and Spanish, and of course on the website they’re translated into every language,” Kihn said.

Kihn said he understands how stressful the first day can be for parents. He described his oldest child’s first day of school as “nerve-wracking.”

“My child was great, but I was not. So she just waved goodbye, and I stood there holding the tears back.”

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