Mets look to keep home win streak alive, host the Padres

San Diego Padres (67-58, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (56-69, fifth in the NL East) New…

San Diego Padres (67-58, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (56-69, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Walker Buehler (7-5, 4.88 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Mets: Nolan McLean (8-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -119, Padres -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the San Diego Padres.

New York has a 56-69 record overall and a 28-34 record at home. The Mets are 39-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 30-32 record on the road and a 67-58 record overall. The Padres have a 46-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 19 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .266 for the Mets. Luis Torrens is 8 for 21 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 43 extra base hits (20 doubles and 23 home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 10 for 35 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .276 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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