Marlins visit the Phillies to open 3-game series

Miami Marlins (64-61, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (67-58, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40…

Miami Marlins (64-61, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (67-58, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Janson Junk (6-7, 4.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (15-4, 2.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -249, Marlins +203; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 32-30 at home and 67-58 overall. The Phillies are 49-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami has a 64-61 record overall and a 26-36 record in road games. The Marlins have a 31-48 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 15 doubles, a triple, 37 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 15 for 37 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 29 doubles, seven triples and nine home runs for the Marlins. Jakob Marsee is 12 for 36 with a double, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Trea Turner: day-to-day (kneecap), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Kilian: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Marlins: Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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