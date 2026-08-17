Dodgers visit the Rockies to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (74-51, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-74, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (74-51, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-74, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Blake Snell (0-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (12-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -260, Rockies +209; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series.

Colorado has a 27-32 record at home and a 50-74 record overall. The Rockies have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .323.

Los Angeles has a 37-25 record on the road and a 74-51 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .335.

The teams meet Monday for the 11th time this season. The Dodgers are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 16 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs for the Rockies. Brett Sullivan is 8 for 26 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 27 home runs while slugging .540. Andy Pages is 11 for 37 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Hunter Goodman: day-to-day (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Karros: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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