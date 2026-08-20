BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for MLB, 49ers-Chargers, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet on the NFL, MLB or any other sport. Use bonus code TOP150 and turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

These promos allow you to comfortably place your opening wager on any contest across the sports schedule, including MLB and the NFL preseason. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with these BetMGM promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions August 20, 2026

The details of the BetMGM bonus offer depend strictly on your location. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to a straightforward welcome promotion: bet $10, and get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager is a winner.

For users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first bet offer. This promotion means a user can wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and get it back in bonus bets if they lose. Whether you are looking to wager on the Milwaukee Brewers, the Houston Astros, or even getting early action on the NFL preseason schedule, you can place your initial wager with confidence knowing you are covered by this welcome offer.

Thursday MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the latest BetMGM MLB odds for the upcoming slate of games:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Moneyline: Yankees -128 / Orioles +105

Yankees -128 / Orioles +105 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+135) / Orioles +1.5 (-167)

Yankees -1.5 (+135) / Orioles +1.5 (-167) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

O/U 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105) Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Moneyline: Mariners +110 / Brewers -133

Mariners +110 / Brewers -133 Runline: Mariners +1.5 (-189) / Brewers -1.5 (+155)

Mariners +1.5 (-189) / Brewers -1.5 (+155) Total: O/U 8 (Over -110 / Under -110)

O/U 8 (Over -110 / Under -110) Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

Moneyline: Angels +155 / Astros -189

Angels +155 / Astros -189 Runline: Angels +1.5 (-128) / Astros -1.5 (+105)

Angels +1.5 (-128) / Astros -1.5 (+105) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

The showdown between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles highlights the schedule, with the Yankees entering as slight moneyline favorites (-128). New York will lean on the power of Ben Rice, who has blasted 34 home runs to go along with 79 RBIs and a stellar .878 OPS. The underdog Orioles (+105) will counter with Gunnar Henderson, who brings his own impressive pop to the lineup with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs.

In another marquee matchup, the Houston Astros look to capitalize on their heavy -189 moneyline tag against the Los Angeles Angels. Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is putting together a phenomenal campaign, boasting 36 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a massive 1.040 OPS. Bettors looking beyond the diamond can also utilize their welcome offer to explore odds and evaluate depth charts across the ongoing NFL preseason.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, highly structured process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to activate your preferred promotion before the next pitch or kickoff:

Create an Account: Click on any of the BetMGM links provided on this page to navigate to the official registration page. Register Your Information: Sign up by entering your standard personal information, including your name, address, date of birth, and email address, to securely verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter the bonus code TOP150 to claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. If you are located in any other participating state, enter the bonus code TOP1500 to claim the $1,500 first bet offer. Make a Deposit: Link a secure payment method and make an initial deposit of at least $10 to officially activate the offer. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets or NFL preseason lines and place your qualifying wager. For example, you could target a moneyline position in the upcoming clash between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Once your account is funded and your bonus code is applied, you are fully equipped to evaluate the data, make your picks, and enjoy the action with your new welcome offer.