Firefighters battle blaze at 3-story apartment building in DC

A fire seen from miles away tore through a three-story apartment building in D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in Southeast. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander D.C. firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in Southeast. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander D.C. firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in Southeast. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander D.C. firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in Southeast. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Firefighters battle a two-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building on Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS Firefighters battle a two-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building on Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS A two-alarm fire in SE D.C. is seen from the road on Tuesday. (Courtesy WTOP listener) Courtesy WTOP listener A two-alarm fire in SE D.C. is seen from the road on Tuesday. (Courtesy WTOP listener) Courtesy WTOP listener ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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A fire seen from miles away tore through a three-story apartment building in D.C. Tuesday afternoon, displacing people from two dozen units.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire filled the building on the 5300 block of E Street SE with “smoke and fire showing from the roof eaves.”

The first units arrived on the scene shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“The units initially entered the building to conduct searches and try to extinguish the fire. They were able to search the entire building and make sure everyone was out,” D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said.

Donnelly said a firefighter suffered a minor injury and that there were no injuries to civilians.

A dog was rescued from a third-floor balcony during the fire. The dog was transferred to animal control and is safe, according to Donnelly.

It took firefighters more than an hour to knock the fire down.

They initially tried to extinguish the fire from inside the apartment building but had to withdraw the units from the building after about 20 minutes and use tower ladders and ladder pipe to extinguish the fire from outside.

Donnelly said the occupants of 24 units are displaced and units are currently operating inside the building, checking for hot spots and putting out the remaining pockets of fire.

“We’re going to be on the scene for quite a while,” Donnelly said.

They’re asking anyone impacted by the fire to go to the Woody Ward Community Center.

A two-alarm fire was called after the fire extended into an adjacent building.

“The fire primarily involved the roof, but I don’t know if it started down below and went into it. There’s a lot of damage, and we haven’t begun the investigation yet,” he said.

There were 43 units on the scene with more than 150 personnel working to fight the fire Tuesday afternoon.

Below is a map of the area where the fire occurred.

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