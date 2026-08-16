IndyCar Grand Prix of Markham Results

Sunday
At Streets of Markham
Markham, Canada
Lap length: miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.
2. (13) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
3. (25) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
4. (11) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
5. (23) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
6. (2) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
7. (6) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
8. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
9. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
10. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
11. (15) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
12. (17) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
13. (20) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
14. (12) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
15. (5) Dennis Hauger, 89, Did not finish.
16. (24) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.
17. (7) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
18. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.
22. (1) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 42, Did not finish.
19. (19) Caio Collet, 67, Did not finish.
20. (14) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 66, Did not finish.
21. (22) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 53, Did not finish.
23. (21) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 35, Did not finish.
24. (16) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 18, Did not finish.
25. (10) Mick Schumacher, 14, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 83.156 mph.
Time of Race: 02:16:22.2341.
Margin of Victory: 7.5305 seconds.
Cautions: 6 for 25 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Foster 1-32, Siegel 33-40, Grosjean 41-52, Ericsson 53-59, Power 60, Ericsson 61-69, Grosjean 70-85, Ericsson 86.
Points: Palou 542, Kirkwood 409, Malukas 405, Lundgaard 403, O’Ward 385, Newgarden 352, McLaughlin 345, Rosenqvist 344, Ericsson 329, VeeKay 295.
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