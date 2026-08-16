IndyCar Grand Prix of Markham Results

Sunday At Streets of Markham Markham, Canada Lap length: miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90…

Sunday

At Streets of Markham

Markham, Canada

Lap length: miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.

2. (13) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

3. (25) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

4. (11) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

5. (23) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

6. (2) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

7. (6) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

8. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

9. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

10. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

11. (15) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

12. (17) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

13. (20) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

14. (12) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

15. (5) Dennis Hauger, 89, Did not finish.

16. (24) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.

17. (7) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

18. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.

22. (1) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 42, Did not finish.

19. (19) Caio Collet, 67, Did not finish.

20. (14) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 66, Did not finish.

21. (22) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 53, Did not finish.

23. (21) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 35, Did not finish.

24. (16) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 18, Did not finish.

25. (10) Mick Schumacher, 14, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 83.156 mph.

Time of Race: 02:16:22.2341.

Margin of Victory: 7.5305 seconds.

Cautions: 6 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Foster 1-32, Siegel 33-40, Grosjean 41-52, Ericsson 53-59, Power 60, Ericsson 61-69, Grosjean 70-85, Ericsson 86.

Points: Palou 542, Kirkwood 409, Malukas 405, Lundgaard 403, O’Ward 385, Newgarden 352, McLaughlin 345, Rosenqvist 344, Ericsson 329, VeeKay 295.

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