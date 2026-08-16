Man fatally shot by Maryland police moments after traffic stop

The events surrounding a man being shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in Bel Air, Maryland, Saturday night are being looked into with an independent investigation.

What began as a Saturday night traffic stop in Bel Air ended with a man fatally shot by a police officer and a state investigation into what happened.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Franklin Street in Harford County, moments after the man was pulled over for a traffic stop around 9 p.m., according to a release issued by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died, the news release said.

Officials have not revealed the reason for the traffic stop by the Bel Air police officer.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is reviewing what happened during the Harford County traffic stop.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in information about the incident and any private surveillance or cellphone video of the traffic stop.

Anyone with information or video footage regarding the incident is asked to contact the Independent Investigations Division at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.maryland.gov.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.