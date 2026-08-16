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Man fatally shot by Maryland police moments after traffic stop

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 16, 2026, 3:55 PM

What began as a Saturday night traffic stop in Bel Air ended with a man fatally shot by a police officer and a state investigation into what happened.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Franklin Street in Harford County, moments after the man was pulled over for a traffic stop around 9 p.m., according to a release issued by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died, the news release said.

Officials have not revealed the reason for the traffic stop by the Bel Air police officer.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is reviewing what happened during the Harford County traffic stop.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in information about the incident and any private surveillance or cellphone video of the traffic stop.

Anyone with information or video footage regarding the incident is asked to contact the Independent Investigations Division at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.maryland.gov.

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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