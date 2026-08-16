All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 48 .607 — New York 68 55 .553…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 48 .607 — New York 68 55 .553 6½ Boston 66 57 .537 8½ Toronto 61 64 .488 14½ Baltimore 60 63 .488 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 64 58 .525 — Detroit 60 63 .488 4½ Cleveland 60 64 .484 5 Minnesota 60 64 .484 5 Kansas City 50 74 .403 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 63 61 .508 — Texas 61 63 .492 2 Seattle 58 66 .468 5 Los Angeles 49 75 .395 14 Athletics 48 75 .390 14½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 50 .593 — Philadelphia 66 58 .532 7½ Miami 63 61 .508 10½ Washington 60 65 .480 14 New York 55 69 .444 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 48 .613 — Chicago 72 52 .581 4 St. Louis 62 61 .504 13½ Cincinnati 59 63 .484 16 Pittsburgh 60 65 .480 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 74 50 .597 — Arizona 66 58 .532 8 San Diego 66 58 .532 8 San Francisco 51 72 .415 22½ Colorado 49 74 .398 24½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, San Diego 1

Seattle 10, Houston 5

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 9, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 1, Kansas City 0

Texas 5, Athletics 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Young 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 12-3), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bratt 1-1) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics (Barnett 1-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 5-8), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 8-6) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Castillo 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4

Miami 8, Cincinnati 4

Cleveland 6, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 9, Minnesota 1

Arizona 10, Atlanta 3

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Pallante 12-6) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Junk 6-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 15-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lowder 4-8), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Valdez 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bratt 1-1) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 7-5) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 8-6) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Castillo 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-1) at Colorado (Sugano 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.