All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|74
|48
|.607
|—
|New York
|68
|55
|.553
|6½
|Boston
|66
|57
|.537
|8½
|Toronto
|61
|64
|.488
|14½
|Baltimore
|60
|63
|.488
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|64
|58
|.525
|—
|Detroit
|60
|63
|.488
|4½
|Cleveland
|60
|64
|.484
|5
|Minnesota
|60
|64
|.484
|5
|Kansas City
|50
|74
|.403
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|61
|.508
|—
|Texas
|61
|63
|.492
|2
|Seattle
|58
|66
|.468
|5
|Los Angeles
|49
|75
|.395
|14
|Athletics
|48
|75
|.390
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|50
|.593
|—
|Philadelphia
|66
|58
|.532
|7½
|Miami
|63
|61
|.508
|10½
|Washington
|60
|65
|.480
|14
|New York
|55
|69
|.444
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|48
|.613
|—
|Chicago
|72
|52
|.581
|4
|St. Louis
|62
|61
|.504
|13½
|Cincinnati
|59
|63
|.484
|16
|Pittsburgh
|60
|65
|.480
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|74
|50
|.597
|—
|Arizona
|66
|58
|.532
|8
|San Diego
|66
|58
|.532
|8
|San Francisco
|51
|72
|.415
|22½
|Colorado
|49
|74
|.398
|24½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, San Diego 1
Seattle 10, Houston 5
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 9, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 1, Kansas City 0
Texas 5, Athletics 3
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Young 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 12-3), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bratt 1-1) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Athletics (Barnett 1-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 5-8), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 8-6) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Castillo 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 7, Colorado 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4
Miami 8, Cincinnati 4
Cleveland 6, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 9, Minnesota 1
Arizona 10, Atlanta 3
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Pallante 12-6) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Junk 6-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 15-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lowder 4-8), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Valdez 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bratt 1-1) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 7-5) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 8-6) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Castillo 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-1) at Colorado (Sugano 12-5), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
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