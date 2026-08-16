Dansby Swanson leaves the Cubs’ game against the Cardinals with an undisclosed injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson left the Chicago Cubs’ game against St. Louis on Sunday with an undisclosed injury after…

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson left the Chicago Cubs’ game against St. Louis on Sunday with an undisclosed injury after swinging and missing on the first pitch from Cardinals starter Hunter Dobbins in the third inning.

Swanson, a two-time Gold Glove winner at shortstop, seemed to twist awkwardly after swinging at a high fastball. He stepped to the right of the batter’s box, talked briefly with manager Craig Counsell and training staff, and exited to the dugout.

Swanson was replaced in the at-bat by James Triantos, who went on to draw a walk.

The 32-year-old Swanson, in his 11th season, had Saturday off as a routine maintenance day. He entered Sunday batting .216 with 18 home runs and 66 RBIs.

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