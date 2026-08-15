FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens + Prediction Offer for UFC, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build their sports betting bankroll can take advantage of an exclusive FanDuel promo code offer and secure up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens. Click here to activate this sportsbook offer.

This massive welcome offer allows new players to bet $5 and get $200 in bet reset tokens for five Days. Whether you want to back the Brewers or the Dodgers, or place wagers on the active NFL preseason slate and the highly anticipated UFC 330 card, this introductory offer provides unmatched flexibility to establish a position. It’s also worth noting that new players can sign up with FanDuel Predicts on an iOS or Android device.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB, UFC 330: Grab 5 Bet Reset Tokens

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days. (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) New Predicts Offer Unlock Your Offer Offers Last Verified On August 15, 2026

This exclusive welcome offer is available strictly for new FanDuel customers looking to capitalize on the height of the baseball season and other major sporting events. To unlock the full value of the promotion, newly registered users simply need to opt in and place a $5 wager on the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, or any other game on the MLB slate. By continuing to place a minimum $5 bet each day for your first five consecutive days on the platform, FanDuel rewards you with $200 in Bet Reset Tokens each day, totaling up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

The true value of this promotion lies in its flexibility. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager each day, meaning you are free to construct your betting slip however you see fit. You can back a heavy moneyline favorite, target a specific batter to hit a home run, or explore opportunities outside of baseball, such as exhibition action in the NFL preseason or the upcoming fights at UFC 330.

Additionally, users can further engage with the platform by exploring FanDuel Predicts. This structure gives you complete freedom to explore different markets throughout your first weekend on the app.

MLB Options This Weekend

The Milwaukee Brewers (57-32) hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46). This late-season clash carries heavy implications as they look to secure premium postseason positioning and build momentum heading into the fall.

Bet Type Milwaukee Brewers Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline +114 +114 Total Over 7.5 (-104) Under 7.5 (-118) Runline +1.5 (-160) -1.5 (+132)

Taking a deeper look at the situational trends, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been a formidable force when playing with the hometown advantage, holding a 37-24 record at home. The Dodgers have also thrived as the betting favorite this season, racking up a robust 69-46 win-loss mark in that role. Conversely, the Milwaukee Brewers have proven to be resilient road warriors, putting together a 34-26 away record. When listed as the underdog, Milwaukee has managed to play exactly .500 baseball (14-14), proving they are more than capable of keeping games competitive against top-tier opponents.

Offensively, the Dodgers bring a potent lineup to the plate, slashing a collective .260 batting average and a .766 OPS. They have crossed the plate for 613 total runs this season while launching 158 home runs. The Brewers’ lineup is nearly matching that production, entering the contest with a .251 team average, a .729 OPS, and 567 total runs scored, accompanied by 111 home runs. With both teams featuring deep, run-producing lineups and excellent situational records, bettors should expect a closely contested battle from start to finish.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this generous welcome offer from FanDuel is a straightforward process for new players. The most convenient aspect is that no promo code is necessary to activate the deal. Just follow these steps to secure your bonuses:

Register: Create a new account and complete the sign-up and verification process.

Create a new account and complete the sign-up and verification process. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more into your newly created account.

Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more into your newly created account. Wager: Place a minimum $5 bet on any market. There is no odds limit for this first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to bet on a heavy favorite or take a swing at an underdog.

Place a minimum $5 bet on any market. There is no odds limit for this first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to bet on a heavy favorite or take a swing at an underdog. Repeat: Continue to wager a minimum of $5 a day for your first five days on the platform.

Click here to start the FanDuel Predicts registration process on any iOS device. New players who are signing up via an Android device can click here to get in on the action.