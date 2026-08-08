Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Yankees-Braves, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can leverage Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to secure up to $1,000 in FanCash for MLB games or any other sport. Click here to start the registration process.

This structured bet match offer provides new users up to $100 in FanCash daily over their first 10 days, reaching a total potential value of $1,000. With a full slate of MLB games on Saturday, including Yankees vs. Braves, it’s the perfect time to sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 in FanCash

Before backing either the Atlanta Braves or the New York Yankees, understanding the exact terms of this offer ensures you maximize its value. Instead of a single lump sum, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code distributes its bonus to keep bettors engaged over a sustained period.

With marquee starters like Chris Sale and Gerrit Cole taking the mound for this cross-league clash on August 8, 2026, bettors have compelling angles to explore using their bet match bonus.

Here is a quick breakdown of the Fanatics welcome offer:

Offer Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

How to Bet on Saturday MLB Games

This matchup features two of the most storied franchises in baseball, both boasting strong winning records as they navigate the critical late-summer stretch of the 2026 season and battle for postseason positioning.

Bet Type Atlanta Braves New York Yankees Spread -1.5 (+126) +1.5 (-153) Moneyline -134 +112 Total Runs Over 7.5 (-118) Under 7.5 (-103)

The Atlanta Braves enter as road favorites, laying -1.5 runs on the spread and carrying a -134 moneyline price. The Atlanta Braves boast a potent lineup anchored by slugging first baseman Matt Olson, who enters this contest with 120 hits, 32 home runs, and 70 RBIs on the season. He is supported by Austin Riley, who provides additional offensive firepower with 57 RBIs.

Conversely, the New York Yankees find themselves in the rare position of home underdogs at +112 on the moneyline. If the New York Yankees are going to defend their home turf and provide run support for probable starter Gerrit Cole against Chris Sale, they require big performances from their heavy hitters. First baseman Ben Rice has been a major run producer with 106 hits, 31 home runs, and 73 RBIs.

Activating Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in time for the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees matchup on August 8, 2026, requires a straightforward process. To claim your bonus, follow these essential steps: