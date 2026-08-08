Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Yankees-Braves, MLB Games

New players can leverage Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to secure up to $1,000 in FanCash for MLB games or any other sport. Click here to start the registration process.
This structured bet match offer provides new users up to $100 in FanCash daily over their first 10 days, reaching a total potential value of $1,000. With a full slate of MLB games on Saturday, including Yankees vs. Braves, it’s the perfect time to sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 in FanCash
Before backing either the Atlanta Braves or the New York Yankees, understanding the exact terms of this offer ensures you maximize its value. Instead of a single lump sum, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code distributes its bonus to keep bettors engaged over a sustained period.
With marquee starters like Chris Sale and Gerrit Cole taking the mound for this cross-league clash on August 8, 2026, bettors have compelling angles to explore using their bet match bonus.
Here is a quick breakdown of the Fanatics welcome offer:
|Offer Category
|Details
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPFAN
|New Fanatics User Offer
|Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
How to Bet on Saturday MLB Games
This matchup features two of the most storied franchises in baseball, both boasting strong winning records as they navigate the critical late-summer stretch of the 2026 season and battle for postseason positioning.
|Bet Type
|Atlanta Braves
|New York Yankees
|Spread
|-1.5 (+126)
|+1.5 (-153)
|Moneyline
|-134
|+112
|Total Runs
|Over 7.5 (-118)
|Under 7.5 (-103)
The Atlanta Braves enter as road favorites, laying -1.5 runs on the spread and carrying a -134 moneyline price. The Atlanta Braves boast a potent lineup anchored by slugging first baseman Matt Olson, who enters this contest with 120 hits, 32 home runs, and 70 RBIs on the season. He is supported by Austin Riley, who provides additional offensive firepower with 57 RBIs.
Conversely, the New York Yankees find themselves in the rare position of home underdogs at +112 on the moneyline. If the New York Yankees are going to defend their home turf and provide run support for probable starter Gerrit Cole against Chris Sale, they require big performances from their heavy hitters. First baseman Ben Rice has been a major run producer with 106 hits, 31 home runs, and 73 RBIs.
Activating Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in time for the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees matchup on August 8, 2026, requires a straightforward process. To claim your bonus, follow these essential steps:
- Create Your Account: Click on the links on this page to visit the Fanatics Sportsbook site to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is necessary to ensure the promo code WTOPFAN is entered to officially opt into the promotion.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods in order to activate the offer.
- Place Your Wagers: To participate in the daily match, users can place a $10 minimum wager on any eligible market, such as the moneyline, spread, or run total for the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees game. Fanatics will match your qualifying daily bet up to $100 in FanCash over the first 10 days after registration, allowing users to build their bankroll methodically.