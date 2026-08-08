Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Aug. 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:05 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: Great Britain Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England
1 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
2 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
4 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: Dallas Power vs. Chicago Triplets, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Detroit Amps, Boston
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Final Stage
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: PIF London Championship, Final Round, Centurion Club, Saint Alban, England
11 a.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf & Country Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Final Match, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.
GYMNASTICS
1:30 p.m.
NBC — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
4 p.m.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
6 p.m.
NBC — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Mamba League Invitational: TBD, Los Angeles
11 p.m.
NBATV — Mamba League Invitational: TBD, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal, Waco, Texas
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Consolation, Greenville, N.C.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Cincinnati at Washington (12:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Cincinnati at Washington (12:15 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)
8 p.m.
NBC — Houston at San Diego (8:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Houston at San Diego (8:20 p.m.)
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Sunrise, Fla.
2 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Sunrise, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: AS Monaco at Liverpool
6:50 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, Mexico City
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at New York City FC, Group A
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club América at Portland Timbers, Group A
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland at Boston
9 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Angel City at Seattle
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Corrick vs. Team Ricketts, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Round of 16 & Doubles 2nd Round; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at New York
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Minnesota
PEACOCK — Dallas at Minnesota
7 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Los Angeles
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