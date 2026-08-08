Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Aug. 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:05 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:05 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: Great Britain Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England

1 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

4 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: Dallas Power vs. Chicago Triplets, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Detroit Amps, Boston

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Final Stage

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: PIF London Championship, Final Round, Centurion Club, Saint Alban, England

11 a.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf & Country Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Final Match, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.

GYMNASTICS

1:30 p.m.

NBC — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

4 p.m.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

6 p.m.

NBC — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Mamba League Invitational: TBD, Los Angeles

11 p.m.

NBATV — Mamba League Invitational: TBD, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal, Waco, Texas

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Consolation, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

NBCSN — Cincinnati at Washington (12:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Cincinnati at Washington (12:15 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

8 p.m.

NBC — Houston at San Diego (8:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Houston at San Diego (8:20 p.m.)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Sunrise, Fla.

2 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Sunrise, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: AS Monaco at Liverpool

6:50 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, Mexico City

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at New York City FC, Group A

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club América at Portland Timbers, Group A

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland at Boston

9 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Angel City at Seattle

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Corrick vs. Team Ricketts, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Round of 16 & Doubles 2nd Round; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at New York

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Dallas at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Los Angeles

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