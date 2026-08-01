1 dead, 5 injured in Montgomery Co. crash that closed portion of Ridge Road

One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Ridge Road in Montgomery County's Damascus area Saturday morning.

A man was killed and five other people were injured in a crash that shut down part of Ridge Road in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle collision, involving a silver Ford Transit van and a black Chrysler Pacifica minivan, happened in the 24000 block of Ridge Road near Hawks Road in the Damascus area.

A passenger in the Chrysler minivan, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Montgomery County police said.

The driver of the Ford transit van and four occupants in the Chrysler, three adults and one child, were all transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police and fire rescue personnel were called to the crash at 7:22 a.m.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported the section of Ridge Road between Valley Road and Hawks Road, near Cedar Grove Elementary School, that was closed for several hours for a police investigation, was reopened before 11:25 a.m.

A map of the area is below.

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