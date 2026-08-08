FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bet Reset + Prediction Offer for Saturday Baseball

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the FanDuel promo code offer here and secure up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for today’s loaded MLB slate.

You can also lock in $25 in bonuses here (iOS) or here (Android) when you trade any amount on the platform.

FanDuel Promo Code: 5 x $200 Bet Reset Tokens

Before diving into tonight’s matchups on the diamond, here is a quick look at the current welcome offer structure available to new users:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On August 8th, 2026

If you are a new customer looking to leverage tonight’s MLB action, this welcome offer provides substantial, structured value. Without needing a specific promo code during registration, eligible users can unlock up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. To secure the maximum reward, simply opt-in and place a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days to receive $200 in tokens daily.

One of the most appealing aspects of this promotion is the lack of odds restrictions on your qualifying real-money wagers. This gives you ultimate flexibility when navigating the MLB odds board. You can take a calculated swing on a heavy underdog for a larger potential payout, or safely back a steep favorite to begin your five-day betting streak on the right track.

FanDuel MLB Saturday Promo

Whether you prefer backing a reliable favorite or finding value in an underdog, the current MLB slate offers multiple angles for your qualifying wagers. Here are the current odds for tonight’s notable matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies PHI -152 / TOR +128 PHI -1.5 (+136) / TOR +1.5 (-164) 9.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers MIL -151 / MIN +128 MIL -1.5 (+146) / MIN +1.5 (-182) 8 (Over -110 / Under -110) Houston Astros at San Diego Padres SD -118 / HOU +100 SD +1.5 (-200) / HOU -1.5 (+164) 8.5 (Over +102 / Under -124)

Featured Matchup: Blue Jays at Phillies

Tonight’s most intriguing battle takes place at Citizens Bank Park, where the Philadelphia Phillies host the Toronto Blue Jays in a pitching matchup featuring veterans Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer.

The underlying data points to a strikeout-heavy contest. Philadelphia’s pitching staff currently strikes batters out at an impressive 9.95 K/9 rate while holding a 4.19 overall team ERA. Their offense provides reliable run support, having scored 512 total runs with a .239 team batting average. Conversely, Scherzer and the Blue Jays’ staff boast a slightly better 4.03 team ERA alongside an 8.97 K/9 rate, setting the stage for a tight, competitive game.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code

Getting started is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. No manual promo code is required to participate in this offer.

To claim your Bet Reset Tokens and start betting on the diamond, follow these specific steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new sportsbook account on the platform here. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for five consecutive days. Because there is no odds limit for these initial real-money wagers, you have the freedom to bet on any favorite or underdog you choose.

By completing these steps, you will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for each day you place a qualifying wager, maxing out at $1,000 total. Remember, you can also get $25 in bonuses by trading any amount on FanDuel Predicts with our offer here (iOS) or here (Android).