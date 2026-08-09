All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|70
|46
|.603
|—
|New York
|66
|51
|.564
|4½
|Boston
|64
|52
|.552
|6
|Baltimore
|56
|61
|.479
|14½
|Toronto
|56
|62
|.475
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|60
|56
|.517
|—
|Cleveland
|58
|60
|.492
|3
|Minnesota
|58
|60
|.492
|3
|Detroit
|57
|60
|.487
|3½
|Kansas City
|49
|69
|.415
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|58
|.508
|—
|Texas
|59
|58
|.504
|½
|Seattle
|56
|62
|.475
|4
|Athletics
|46
|71
|.393
|13½
|Los Angeles
|45
|72
|.385
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|47
|.598
|—
|Philadelphia
|62
|56
|.525
|8½
|Miami
|59
|59
|.500
|11½
|Washington
|58
|61
|.487
|13
|New York
|51
|67
|.432
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|73
|44
|.624
|—
|Chicago
|68
|50
|.576
|5½
|St. Louis
|58
|59
|.496
|15
|Pittsburgh
|58
|61
|.487
|16
|Cincinnati
|56
|60
|.483
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|70
|47
|.598
|—
|Arizona
|62
|56
|.525
|8½
|San Diego
|61
|57
|.517
|9½
|San Francisco
|49
|68
|.419
|21
|Colorado
|46
|71
|.393
|24
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Boston 13, Athletics 1
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 6
Texas 2, Baltimore 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1
Houston 6, San Diego 3
San Francisco 5, Detroit 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Miami 7, L.A. Angels 0
Athletics 7, Boston 3
Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3
San Diego 3, Houston 2
Detroit 8, San Francisco 0
Texas 5, Baltimore 1
Toronto 7, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2
Sunday’s Games
Athletics (Ginn 8-6) at Boston (Sandoval 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 3-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-4) at Miami (Gusto 0-3), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 7-1) at Kansas City (Dobnak 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 8-7) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 11-5), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 2-1) at Texas (Rocker 4-8), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Melton 7-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Seymour 8-3) at Seattle (Hancock 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 7-6), 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 5, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 6
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
St. Louis 3, Colorado 2
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Houston 6, San Diego 3
San Francisco 5, Detroit 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Miami 7, L.A. Angels 0
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 8, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3
San Diego 3, Houston 2
Detroit 8, San Francisco 0
Toronto 7, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
Colorado 8, St. Louis 6
L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 1, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Singer 5-10) at Washington (Lord 5-2), 12:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 3-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-4) at Miami (Gusto 0-3), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 7-1) at Kansas City (Dobnak 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 11-5), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 3-10) at St. Louis (McGreevy 4-9), 2:15 p.m.
Detroit (Melton 7-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 11-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 10-4), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 7-6), 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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