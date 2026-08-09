All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 70 46 .603 — New York 66 51 .564…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 70 46 .603 — New York 66 51 .564 4½ Boston 64 52 .552 6 Baltimore 56 61 .479 14½ Toronto 56 62 .475 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 60 56 .517 — Cleveland 58 60 .492 3 Minnesota 58 60 .492 3 Detroit 57 60 .487 3½ Kansas City 49 69 .415 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 58 .508 — Texas 59 58 .504 ½ Seattle 56 62 .475 4 Athletics 46 71 .393 13½ Los Angeles 45 72 .385 14½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 47 .598 — Philadelphia 62 56 .525 8½ Miami 59 59 .500 11½ Washington 58 61 .487 13 New York 51 67 .432 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 73 44 .624 — Chicago 68 50 .576 5½ St. Louis 58 59 .496 15 Pittsburgh 58 61 .487 16 Cincinnati 56 60 .483 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 70 47 .598 — Arizona 62 56 .525 8½ San Diego 61 57 .517 9½ San Francisco 49 68 .419 21 Colorado 46 71 .393 24

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Boston 13, Athletics 1

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 6

Texas 2, Baltimore 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Houston 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Detroit 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 7, L.A. Angels 0

Athletics 7, Boston 3

Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3

San Diego 3, Houston 2

Detroit 8, San Francisco 0

Texas 5, Baltimore 1

Toronto 7, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Athletics (Ginn 8-6) at Boston (Sandoval 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 3-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-4) at Miami (Gusto 0-3), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 7-1) at Kansas City (Dobnak 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 8-7) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 11-5), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-1) at Texas (Rocker 4-8), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Melton 7-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Seymour 8-3) at Seattle (Hancock 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 7-6), 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 5, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 6

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Houston 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Detroit 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 7, L.A. Angels 0

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 8, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3

San Diego 3, Houston 2

Detroit 8, San Francisco 0

Toronto 7, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

Colorado 8, St. Louis 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 1, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Singer 5-10) at Washington (Lord 5-2), 12:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 3-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-4) at Miami (Gusto 0-3), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 7-1) at Kansas City (Dobnak 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 11-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 3-10) at St. Louis (McGreevy 4-9), 2:15 p.m.

Detroit (Melton 7-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 11-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 10-4), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 7-6), 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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