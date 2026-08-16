Dje D’Avilla shines early to help Fire spoil debut of Timbers coach Martí Cifuentes in 2-1 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Dje D’Avilla had a goal and an assist in the first 14 minutes and the Chicago Fire…

CHICAGO (AP) — Dje D’Avilla had a goal and an assist in the first 14 minutes and the Chicago Fire spoiled the debut of Portland Timbers coach Martí Cifuentes with a 2-1 victory on Sunday night.

D’Avilla picked up his second assist on a goal by Robin Lod in the 9th minute and then scored for the first time this season five minutes later to give Chicago a 2-0 lead.

Defender Andrew Gutman also had an assist — his fourth — on Lod’s fourth netter. Maren Haile-Selassie notched his seventh assist on D’Avilla’s goal — one off his career high.

Defender Finn Surman used his head in the 85th minute to score his first career goal in 51 appearances and cut it 2-1. Defender Brandon Bye earned his third assist this season and Ariel Lassiter, a second-half substitute, was credited with his fourth.

Chris Brady totaled one save for Chicago (10-6-2).

James Pantemis stopped two shots for Portland (7-9-3), which made it’s first trip to the Windy City in eight years. Neither keeper had a save in the first half.

The Fire moved into third place in the Eastern Conference with the victory.

Cifuentes is the Timbers’ fifth head coach.

Up next

Timbers: Host San Diego FC on Wednesday.

Fire: At Orlando City on Wednesday.

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