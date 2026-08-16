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Boeing Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 16, 2026, 7:18 PM

Sunday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 7,234; Par: 72

Final Round

Stewart Cink 68-71-65—204
Miguel Ángel Jiménez 70-70-64—204
Søren Kjeldsen 70-67-68—205
Steven Alker 67-68-71—206
Fred Couples 71-68-67—206
Ernie Els 75-67-64—206
Steve Flesch 68-69-69—206
Jerry Kelly 67-71-68—206
George McNeill 68-71-67—206
David Toms 71-69-66—206
Matt Gogel 70-70-68—208
Scott Parel 69-70-69—208
Richard Green 73-65-71—209
Steve Allan 69-73-68—210
Stephen Ames 73-70-67—210
Darren Clarke 68-71-71—210
Thongchai Jaidee 71-73-66—210
Rory Sabbatini 65-73-72—210
Notah Begay 71-67-73—211
Brian Gay 69-72-70—211
J.J. Henry 72-70-69—211
Paul Stankowski 74-69-68—211
Vaughn Taylor 68-68-75—211
Boo Weekley 74-70-67—211
Ángel Cabrera 69-69-74—212
Robert Karlsson 73-71-68—212
Rod Pampling 72-72-68—212
Stuart Appleby 74-70-69—213
Shane Bertsch 70-71-72—213
Alex Cejka 74-68-71—213
Greg Chalmers 72-69-72—213
K.J. Choi 73-72-68—213
John Rollins 72-72-69—213
Vijay Singh 69-77-67—213
Mario Tiziani 75-70-68—213
Chris Devlin 74-69-71—214
Tommy Gainey 72-68-74—214
Kevin Sutherland 73-71-70—214
Ken Tanigawa 74-73-67—214
Y.E. Yang 75-70-69—214
Michael Block 70-73-72—215
Keith Horne 73-73-69—215
Jeff Maggert 75-72-68—215
Billy Mayfair 75-72-68—215
Timothy O’Neal 72-75-68—215
Tim Petrovic 72-73-70—215
Kirk Triplett 71-70-74—215
Gordon Burns 71-71-74—216
Ben Crane 74-72-70—216
Ricardo Gonzalez 74-71-71—216
Paul Goydos 76-71-69—216
Chad Campbell 75-68-74—217
Joe Durant 75-73-69—217
Brett Quigley 74-70-73—217
Ryan Armour 75-72-71—218
Rocco Mediate 73-74-71—218
Tom Pernice 73-73-72—218
Charlie Wi 80-69-69—218
Scott Verplank 69-74-76—219
Michael Allen 77-69-74—220
Mike Weir 76-71-73—220
Michael Wright 71-75-74—220
Tim Herron 68-75-78—221
Justin Leonard 76-72-73—221
Chris DiMarco 76-77-69—222
Dicky Pride 73-72-77—222
Tag Ridings 76-71-75—222
Heath Slocum 72-76-74—222
Billy Andrade 76-74-74—224
Woody Austin 78-75-73—226
Ryan Malby 75-72-79—226
Tom Lehman 73-77-77—227
Scott McCarron 76-75-76—227
Ken Duke 73-79-76—228
Duffy Waldorf 76-74-79—229
John Senden 80-77-78—235

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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