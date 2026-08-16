Boeing Classic Tour Scores

Sunday At Snoqualmie Ridge Snoqualmie, Wash. Purse: $2.3 million Yardage: 7,234; Par: 72 Final Round Stewart Cink 68-71-65—204 Miguel Ángel…

Sunday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 7,234; Par: 72

Final Round

Stewart Cink 68-71-65—204 Miguel Ángel Jiménez 70-70-64—204 Søren Kjeldsen 70-67-68—205 Steven Alker 67-68-71—206 Fred Couples 71-68-67—206 Ernie Els 75-67-64—206 Steve Flesch 68-69-69—206 Jerry Kelly 67-71-68—206 George McNeill 68-71-67—206 David Toms 71-69-66—206 Matt Gogel 70-70-68—208 Scott Parel 69-70-69—208 Richard Green 73-65-71—209 Steve Allan 69-73-68—210 Stephen Ames 73-70-67—210 Darren Clarke 68-71-71—210 Thongchai Jaidee 71-73-66—210 Rory Sabbatini 65-73-72—210 Notah Begay 71-67-73—211 Brian Gay 69-72-70—211 J.J. Henry 72-70-69—211 Paul Stankowski 74-69-68—211 Vaughn Taylor 68-68-75—211 Boo Weekley 74-70-67—211 Ángel Cabrera 69-69-74—212 Robert Karlsson 73-71-68—212 Rod Pampling 72-72-68—212 Stuart Appleby 74-70-69—213 Shane Bertsch 70-71-72—213 Alex Cejka 74-68-71—213 Greg Chalmers 72-69-72—213 K.J. Choi 73-72-68—213 John Rollins 72-72-69—213 Vijay Singh 69-77-67—213 Mario Tiziani 75-70-68—213 Chris Devlin 74-69-71—214 Tommy Gainey 72-68-74—214 Kevin Sutherland 73-71-70—214 Ken Tanigawa 74-73-67—214 Y.E. Yang 75-70-69—214 Michael Block 70-73-72—215 Keith Horne 73-73-69—215 Jeff Maggert 75-72-68—215 Billy Mayfair 75-72-68—215 Timothy O’Neal 72-75-68—215 Tim Petrovic 72-73-70—215 Kirk Triplett 71-70-74—215 Gordon Burns 71-71-74—216 Ben Crane 74-72-70—216 Ricardo Gonzalez 74-71-71—216 Paul Goydos 76-71-69—216 Chad Campbell 75-68-74—217 Joe Durant 75-73-69—217 Brett Quigley 74-70-73—217 Ryan Armour 75-72-71—218 Rocco Mediate 73-74-71—218 Tom Pernice 73-73-72—218 Charlie Wi 80-69-69—218 Scott Verplank 69-74-76—219 Michael Allen 77-69-74—220 Mike Weir 76-71-73—220 Michael Wright 71-75-74—220 Tim Herron 68-75-78—221 Justin Leonard 76-72-73—221 Chris DiMarco 76-77-69—222 Dicky Pride 73-72-77—222 Tag Ridings 76-71-75—222 Heath Slocum 72-76-74—222 Billy Andrade 76-74-74—224 Woody Austin 78-75-73—226 Ryan Malby 75-72-79—226 Tom Lehman 73-77-77—227 Scott McCarron 76-75-76—227 Ken Duke 73-79-76—228 Duffy Waldorf 76-74-79—229 John Senden 80-77-78—235

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