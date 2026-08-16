Olson’s 3-run homer backs 6 strong innings from Elder as Braves avoid a sweep, beating Arizona 5-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer to back six strong innings from Bryce Elder, leading the Atlanta…

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer to back six strong innings from Bryce Elder, leading the Atlanta Braves past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

After Ildemaro Vargas homered in the seventh off Didier Fuentes (5-1) to tie the game at 2, Olson hit a 3-0 pitch from Brandyn Garcia over the center-field wall with two outs and a pair of runners aboard in the bottom half. The 437-foot shot was Olson’s 36th homer of the season.

Elder bounced back from one of his worst starts of the season by allowing just four hits, including Gabriel Moreno’s homer leading off the fourth that evened the score at 1. Elder surrendered seven runs and 10 hits in a loss to the New York Mets in his previous appearance.

Ronald Acuña Jr. put the Braves up 2-1 with a run-scoring double in the fifth, but he struck out against Garcia with runners at first and third in the seventh. Olson followed with the game-winning homer as the first-place Braves salvaged the series finale after dropping the first two games.

Raisel Iglesias surrendered a run in the ninth but still claimed his 25th save.

San Diego remains the lone team to sweep a three-game set from Atlanta this season.

Arizona came into the game in a three-way tie with San Diego and Philadelphia for the NL’s final two wild-card slots.

After hitting two homers in a blowout win Saturday, Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado left this game with left trunk discomfort sustained while running out a grounder in the fourth. He was replaced by Vargas.

Michael Soroka went 5 2/3 innings against his former team, surrendering six hits and two runs. Taylor Clarke (2-3) took the loss.

Up next

Diamondbacks: LHP Mitch Bratt (1-1, 3.74 ERA) takes the mound in Boston to open a three-game series against the Red Sox on Monday.

Braves: Head to Minnesota to open a three-game series against the Twins on Monday. LHP Martín Pérez (8-6, 2.96) tries to extend a streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings when he faces RHP Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.64).

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