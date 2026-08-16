Arizona third baseman Arenado leaves loss to the Braves with left trunk discomfort

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado left their loss to the Braves after running out a grounder…

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado left their loss to the Braves after running out a grounder in the top of the fourth inning Sunday.

Arenado, who hit two home runs in a 10-3 win over Atlanta the previous night, appeared to pull up as he was running to first. The team said he was removed from the game with left trunk discomfort.

Arenado was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas, who homered in the seventh to tie the game at 2, before Atlanta’s Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. The Braves won 5-3.

Arenado, an eight-time All-Star, is hitting .241 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs this season.

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