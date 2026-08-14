Brewers place RHP Abner Uribe (forearm) on 15-day IL

LOS ANGLEES (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Abner Uribe on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a…

LOS ANGLEES (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Abner Uribe on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a forearm flexor strain and recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Nashville.

Uribe, 26, had an MRI that did not show a serious injury and he was able to play catch. There is no timetable for a return.

Uribe was on a run of 21 consecutive scoreless outings dating to June 20. He walked two batters in his most recent outing Sunday against Minnesota. The IL move is retroactive to Tuesday.

The Brewers’ setup man was 4-2 with six saves and a 2.05 ERA over 49 appearances. In four MLB seasons, all with Milwaukee, he is 10-6 with 17 saves and a 2.24 ERA over 170 appearances, all in relief.

Anderson, 29, is 3-3 with a 3.70 ERA in 44 relief appearances for the Brewers this season. Anderson was optioned to Nashville on Aug. 5 when left-hander Kyle Harrison was activated off the injured list and had a 12.00 ERA at Triple-A in three relief outings.

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