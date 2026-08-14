Rangers bring up minor league INF/OF Cody Freeman and LHP Marco Gonzales

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Texas Rangers recalled infielder/outfielder Cody Freeman and selected the contract of left-hander Marco Gonzales…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Texas Rangers recalled infielder/outfielder Cody Freeman and selected the contract of left-hander Marco Gonzales from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Right-hander Ben Peoples and infielder/outfielder Cam Cauley were optioned to Round Rock, and right-hander Luis Curvelo was designated for assignment.

Freeman is hitting .235 in seven major league games this season. Gonzales has a 1.50 ERA over six innings with one save in two appearances for Texas.

Cauley, a rookie, hit .207 with one home run and one RBI over 28 games for Texas. Peoples is 0-1 with a 2.51 ERA over 14 appearances for the Rangers.

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