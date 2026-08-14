All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|74
|46
|.617
|—
|New York
|68
|53
|.562
|6½
|Boston
|65
|56
|.537
|9½
|Toronto
|59
|64
|.480
|16½
|Baltimore
|58
|63
|.479
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|62
|58
|.517
|—
|Detroit
|60
|61
|.496
|2½
|Minnesota
|60
|63
|.488
|3½
|Cleveland
|59
|63
|.484
|4
|Kansas City
|49
|73
|.402
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|60
|.508
|—
|Texas
|60
|62
|.492
|2
|Seattle
|57
|65
|.467
|5
|Los Angeles
|48
|74
|.393
|14
|Athletics
|47
|74
|.388
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|48
|.603
|—
|Philadelphia
|65
|58
|.528
|9
|Miami
|62
|60
|.508
|11½
|Washington
|60
|63
|.488
|14
|New York
|53
|69
|.434
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|75
|47
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|71
|51
|.582
|4
|St. Louis
|61
|60
|.504
|13½
|Cincinnati
|58
|62
|.483
|16
|Pittsburgh
|59
|64
|.480
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|73
|49
|.598
|—
|San Diego
|65
|57
|.533
|8
|Arizona
|64
|58
|.525
|9
|San Francisco
|50
|71
|.413
|22½
|Colorado
|48
|73
|.397
|24½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, Cleveland 0
Cincinnati 9, Chicago White Sox 8
Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 7, Toronto 0
Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 0
Friday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5) at Detroit (Melton 7-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 9-3), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 8-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 6-7) at Houston (Wesneski 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Gray 14-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-4), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Dobnak 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-8), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Gore 6-9) at Athletics (Ginn 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 13, Miami 1
Cincinnati 9, Chicago White Sox 8
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 1
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (McGreevy 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-1), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 3-10) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Gusto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-11), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 8-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 11-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Gray 14-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-4), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 11-4), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
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