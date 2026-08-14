All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 46 .617 — New York 68 53 .562…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 46 .617 — New York 68 53 .562 6½ Boston 65 56 .537 9½ Toronto 59 64 .480 16½ Baltimore 58 63 .479 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 62 58 .517 — Detroit 60 61 .496 2½ Minnesota 60 63 .488 3½ Cleveland 59 63 .484 4 Kansas City 49 73 .402 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 62 60 .508 — Texas 60 62 .492 2 Seattle 57 65 .467 5 Los Angeles 48 74 .393 14 Athletics 47 74 .388 14½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 48 .603 — Philadelphia 65 58 .528 9 Miami 62 60 .508 11½ Washington 60 63 .488 14 New York 53 69 .434 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 75 47 .615 — Chicago 71 51 .582 4 St. Louis 61 60 .504 13½ Cincinnati 58 62 .483 16 Pittsburgh 59 64 .480 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 73 49 .598 — San Diego 65 57 .533 8 Arizona 64 58 .525 9 San Francisco 50 71 .413 22½ Colorado 48 73 .397 24½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 9, Chicago White Sox 8

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 7, Toronto 0

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5) at Detroit (Melton 7-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 9-3), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 8-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 6-7) at Houston (Wesneski 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Gray 14-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Dobnak 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gore 6-9) at Athletics (Ginn 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 13, Miami 1

Cincinnati 9, Chicago White Sox 8

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 1

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (McGreevy 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 3-10) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Gusto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-11), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 8-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 11-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Gray 14-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 11-4), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

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