‘Roomba effect’: Va. university’s ‘TickBot’ aims to tackle neighborhood tick populations

The “TickBot” is a remote-controlled car that drags a white piece of denim cloth, which is treated with permethrin, behind it.

Researchers with Old Dominion University are working on a “TickBot,” which can drive along paths and help clear them of ticks. (Courtesy Chuck Thomas/Old Dominion University) Courtesy Chuck Thomas/Old Dominion University The “TickBot” is a remote-controlled car that drags a white piece of denim cloth, which is treated with permethrin, behind it. (Courtesy Chuck Thomas/Old Dominion University) Courtesy Chuck Thomas/Old Dominion University Holly Gaff, a professor and department chair for biological sciences, visits the residential area to check for ticks. (Courtesy Chuck Thomas/Old Dominion University) Courtesy Chuck Thomas/Old Dominion University The team started using the bot near the Chesapeake trails in April, and it could take at least three summers of doing research to determine its effectiveness. (Courtesy Chuck Thomas/Old Dominion University) Courtesy Chuck Thomas/Old Dominion University Some of the trails are getting the TickBot treatment regularly and others aren’t. (Courtesy Chuck Thomas/Old Dominion University) Courtesy Chuck Thomas/Old Dominion University ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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After searching for local tick experts online, a Chesapeake, Virginia, resident came across Old Dominion University’s Tick Research Team.

In a message, the resident said she lives in a neighborhood called The Preserve on the Elizabeth, but she hasn’t been able to enjoy it because it’s overrun with ticks.

It’s a story the university researchers hear often, and typically, resident complaints are exaggerated. So Holly Gaff, a professor and department chair for biological sciences, visited the residential area. After investigating, Gaff realized the description was accurate.

The neighborhood was built on land that was once a natural preserve, and many residents moved there because of nearby nature trails. But few residents have been using them, because when they do, either they or their dogs return home covered with ticks.

Now, the researchers are testing whether their “TickBot” can offer a solution.

“I tend to explain it to people as the happy medium solution,” said Darian Dean, research technician at the ODU Tick Research Team. “It’s better than not doing anything at all, but we are also not going crazy and spraying the insecticide on every single inch.”

The “TickBot” is a remote-controlled car that drags a white piece of denim cloth, which is treated with permethrin, behind it, according to Willow Baker, a biological sciences master’s student.

Permethrin is known to kill and deter ticks, so the car gets driven on the edge of a trail, and “we see that it decreases tick populations for about the next 24 to 48 hours,” Baker said.

“We’re testing it out in the neighborhood and hopefully using it, the neighborhood experiment specifically, to commercialize it in the future,” Baker said.

The “TickBot” was created around 2010 and has been tested in a variety of places since. The concept, Gaff said, is less expensive and labor-intensive than other alternatives.

Because the chemical stays on the cloth, chemicals aren’t left in the environment, Gaff said. While that limits the scale it can be used for, it keeps the “beneficial insects and other arthropods that you do want to keep in your neighborhoods.”

The approach, Gaff said, could be described as a “Roomba effect.”

“You’re trying to clean your house, not because you know you’ll never have dirt there again, but you’re just cleaning that little space, and then the dirt will come back the same way the ticks will come back or emerge from the ground, and you have to run it again to clean it again,” Gaff said.

The current version of the “TickBot” costs about $800, and it also requires batteries, Gaff said. They’re working to find another group to help with the commercialization aspect, and the hope is to automate the tool so the RC car doesn’t have to be run manually.

The team started using the bot near the Chesapeake trails in April, and it could take at least three summers of doing research to determine its effectiveness.

Some of the trails are getting the TickBot treatment regularly, and others aren’t, Dean said. Over time, they’re planning to evaluate whether there was less tick activity on trails treated with the TickBot.

“This tick burden is still going to be there, but the solutions are a lot closer than people might think,” Dean said.

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