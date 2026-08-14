Chase Burns strikes out 8 in 7 innings, outduels Sandy Alcantara in Reds’ 1-0 win over Marlins

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chase Burns gave up four hits and struck out eight in seven innings, Eugenio Suárez hit an…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chase Burns gave up four hits and struck out eight in seven innings, Eugenio Suárez hit an RBI double in the sixth, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 on Friday night.

Burns (14-2) did not give up a walk and allowed just one runner to reach second base. He has now thrown 131 innings this season, far exceeding the 43 1/3 innings he pitched last season and the 66 innings he tossed in the minor leagues. He last pitched 100 innings in a season while at Wake Forest.

Emilio Pagán, who was experiencing hand soreness but cleared to pitch Friday, retired the Marlins in order in the ninth for his 15th save.

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara (13-7) allowed one run on three hits with four walks in seven innings. By holding the Reds scoreless over the first five innings, he extended his scoreless innings streak to a career-long 25 2/3 dating to July 28.

It’s his second scoreless streak of 20 or more innings this season. The streak surpassed his previous best of 25 straight innings in 2022.

Alcantara didn’t strike out a batter until the seventh when he fanned two.

Alcantara held the Reds hitless until Michael Toglia doubled with two outs in the fourth.

His scoreless streak ended in the sixth when Tyler Stephenson reached on a fielder’s choice and scored from first on Suárez’s double to left center.

Brock Burke relieved Burns and fanned three straight batters in the eighth.

The Reds loaded the bases in the eighth against Josh Ekness but couldn’t push across another run.

The Marlins were shut out for the seventh time this season.

Up next

Marlins RHP Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4,78 ERA) faces Reds RHP Brady Singer (5-11, 4.66) on Saturday.

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