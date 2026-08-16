Braves recall LHP Ray Kerr, designate LHP Danny Young for assignment

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves recalled left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and designated Danny Young for assignment before their game…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves recalled left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and designated Danny Young for assignment before their game Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 31-year-old Kerr last pitched in the big leagues for the Braves in 2024. He underwent Tommy John surgery that season and didn’t pitch at all in 2025.

After completing his recovery, Kerr returned to the mound in mid-July and has pitched in nine games with four minor league affiliates, including Triple-A Gwinnett. He posted a 3.09 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings.

Young, a 32-year-old lefty, went 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in 16 appearances for the Braves. He gave up three earned runs, including a homer, in a 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

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