Jeff Winther wins Danish Golf Championship in front of home fans after brilliant finish

KERTEMINDE, Denmark (AP) — Jeff Winther captured his national tournament in thrilling style by shooting 5-under 67 to win the…

KERTEMINDE, Denmark (AP) — Jeff Winther captured his national tournament in thrilling style by shooting 5-under 67 to win the Danish Golf Championship by three shots on Sunday, outlasting a bunch of rivals that included compatriot Rasmus Hojgaard.

The two Danes delivered an amazing few minutes for the home fans late in the final round at Great Northern, with Hojgaard chipping in for eagle at No. 17 to briefly join Winther in a share of the lead — only for Winther to respond by draining an eagle putt on the par-4 16th, where he’d driven the green, to go two shots clear again.

The 38-year-old Winther parred the 17th and was given a standing ovation as he walked to the green on No. 18, where he also made par to seal his second title on the European tour — five years after winning the Mallorca Open.

That 2021 victory was notable, too, because he got trapped in the bathroom of his hotel ahead of the final round.

Midway through the final round, there was a six-way tie for the lead on 12 under — and that sextet didn’t even include the fast-finishing Winther, who was 15 under for the week and was applauded onto and off every green.

Winther, who is ranked No. 312, said he was in a state of shock.

“It’s just a joke, really,” he said, adding that winning his home championship ranked “just after my kids’ birth.”

His wife and two kids were in the crowd Sunday.

Five players finished in a tie for second place: Hojgaard (69), Matthew Jordan (71), Yanhan Zhou (73), Filippo Cello (66) and Oliver Lindell (68).

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