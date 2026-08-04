Braves activate catcher Sean Murphy and infielder Ha-Seong Kim from the injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves activated catcher Sean Murphy from the 60-day injured list and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim from…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves activated catcher Sean Murphy from the 60-day injured list and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim from the 10-day IL on Tuesday.

Neither player was in the starting lineup against the Miami Marlins.

Murphy broke a finger on May 10 in his fourth game of the season. He missed the first month of the year recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. The veteran catcher hit .291 at Triple-A Gwinnett during a 15-game rehab stint. He will likely start against left-handers going forward, with Drake Baldwin moving to designated hitter in those games, according to Braves manager Walt Weiss.

Atlanta traded backup catcher Joey Bart to the Chicago White Sox at the deadline Monday, opening a spot for Murphy.

Kim was signed to a $20 million, one-year contract before the season but opened the year on the injured list following surgery on his right middle finger. He returned May 12 and batted just .068 as the team’s primary starting shortstop for the next six weeks. He returned to the IL because of his finger, then rehabbed with Gwinnett and hit .216 in 16 games.

Weiss said rookie Jim Jarvis will remain the primary shortstop, and utility player Mauricio Dubón will be his backup.

The Braves designated shortstop Jorge Mateo for assignment Monday.

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