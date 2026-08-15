All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 47 .612 — New York 68 54 .557…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 47 .612 — New York 68 54 .557 6½ Boston 65 57 .533 9½ Toronto 60 64 .484 15½ Baltimore 59 63 .484 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 63 58 .521 — Detroit 60 62 .492 3½ Minnesota 60 63 .488 4 Cleveland 59 64 .480 5 Kansas City 50 73 .407 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 63 60 .512 — Texas 60 63 .488 3 Seattle 57 66 .463 6 Athletics 48 74 .393 14½ Los Angeles 48 75 .390 15

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 49 .598 — Philadelphia 65 58 .528 8½ Miami 62 61 .504 11½ Washington 60 64 .484 14 New York 54 69 .439 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 75 48 .610 — Chicago 72 51 .585 3 St. Louis 61 61 .500 13½ Cincinnati 59 62 .488 15 Pittsburgh 60 64 .484 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 74 49 .602 — San Diego 66 57 .537 8 Arizona 65 58 .528 9 San Francisco 50 72 .410 23½ Colorado 49 73 .402 24½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 4

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

San Diego 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 10, Seattle 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 6

Athletics 8, Texas 3

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Rogers 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-9), 12:15 p.m.

Boston (Sandoval 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 5-7) at Toronto (Cease 7-5), 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6) at Detroit (Anderson 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mize 4-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-12), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 2-8) at Minnesota (Kremer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Athletics (Lopez 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Johnson 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 8-8) at Houston (Brown 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Arizona 2, Atlanta 0

San Diego 7, Cleveland 5

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Soroka 8-3) at Atlanta (Elder 8-7), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Sandoval 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 6-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mize 4-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-12), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 2-8) at Minnesota (Kremer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Dobbins 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 5-4), 3:15 p.m.

Colorado (Hughes 0-4) at San Francisco (Tidwell 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Henderson 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Skubal 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

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