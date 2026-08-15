BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for UFC 330, Makhachev-Machado Garry, Any Fight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a high-value welcome offer by applying BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 at sign-up and collecting a $1,500 first bet. Use bonus code TOP150 in select states to qualify for a $150 UFC 330 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to redeem either offer.

Instead of rolling the dice on the fights at UFC 330, new players can hit the ground running with these BetMGM promos. Islam Makhachev and Mackenzie Dern are putting their titles on the line against Ian Machado Garry and Gillian Robertson, respectively. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these offers.

BetMGM Bonus Codes for UFC 330: Claim $1,500 Bet or $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On August 15, 2026

When registering for a new account, bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a dedicated BetMGM bonus code to unlock a “Bet $10, Get $150” welcome offer. To qualify for this promotion, simply sign up, deposit funds, and place a $10 initial wager. If your qualifying bet wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets to use on future wagers, in addition to your standard cash winnings.

For new users located in all other participating US states, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. (Note: The $1,500 first-bet offer is strictly not available to users in MI, NJ, PA, or WV). This promotion provides an excellent safety net for your opening wager; if your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. Simply enter the appropriate promo code during the registration process to take advantage of this compelling offer.

UFC 330 Main Card Bouts

UFC 330 delivers a stacked main card filled with high-stakes championship bouts and divisional clashes.

Weight Class Fighter 1 (Odds) Fighter 2 (Odds) Welterweight Islam Makhachev (-350) Ian Machado Garry (+275) Women’s Strawweight Mackenzie Dern (-200) Gillian Robertson (+165) Lightweight Jalin Turner (-115) Kauê Fernandes (-105) Middleweight Mansur Abdul-Malik (-700) Dustin Stoltzfus (+500) Lightweight Edson Barboza (+500) Esteban Ribovics (-700)

At the top of the card, Islam Makhachev puts his Welterweight championship on the line against challenger Ian Machado Garry. In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern defends her Women’s Strawweight title against Gillian Robertson. The rest of the main card guarantees action, featuring a Lightweight contest between Jalin Turner and Kauê Fernandes, and Middleweights Mansur Abdul-Malik and Dustin Stoltzfus squaring off.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming this welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, download the BetMGM app or navigate to their desktop site to create and register a new account. During sign-up, you will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, address, email, and date of birth, to verify your identity and confirm your location.

While completing your registration, it is crucial to enter the correct promo code for your specific state:

MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter bonus code TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” promotion.

Enter bonus code to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” promotion. All Other Participating States: Enter bonus code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer.

Once your account is successfully verified and registered, head over to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. With your account fully funded and your promo code applied, all that is left to do is place your qualifying first wager to officially activate your offer.